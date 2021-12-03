Karnataka imposes fresh curbs, vaccination mandatory to visit public spaces

The Karnataka government on Friday said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public spaces like theatres and educational institutions among other places as fresh restrictions were announced to contain the growing threat of the Omicron variant of the novel Coronavirus.

“The entry to malls, cinema halls/theatres shall be allowed only to persons who are vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” R Ashok, Karnataka’s minister for Revenue said on Friday in Bengaluru.

The minister added that parents of children below 18 years will have to mandatorily be vaccinated in order for the latter to attend physical classes, he added.

The statements come a day after the Union government confirmed the first two known cases of the Omicron variant of the virus in Karnataka.

The fresh curbs have raised apprehensions in the southern states where unverified Whatsapp forwards of possible lockdowns have been doing the rounds. Conflicting statements from ministers have only added to the prevailing confusion in the state as chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet have not been in sync.

“It is reiterated that there shall be strict implementation of a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and enforcing adherence to Covid-19. appropriate behaviour,” according to the new guidelines.

The government reiterated that all events in schools and other public places have to be put off at least until January 15, 2022.

However, the government also said that the scheduled winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, about 500 km from Bengaluru, will start from December 13.

Gatherings in marriages will be limited to below 500.

“The cultural activities/fests and functions in all educational institutions should be postponed till 15th January 2022. Compulsory testing of health workers, old persons above 65 years and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the Government,” the guidelines issued by the state government read. Even government officials will have to be completely vaccinated.

The state government has been trying to increase its vaccination coverage to help reduce the impact of a possible third wave in the state.

According to data, coverage for the second dose in the state has increased to 62%. The percentage of those who have received the first dose has reached 92% as a total of 7.50 crore doses have been administered till date.

But there appears to be little regulation on election campaigning as all three major political parties continue campaigning for the December 10 MLC polls.

“There shall be intensive containment (micro containment measures) and active surveillance in clusters/area reporting higher cases to contain the spread locally,” according to the government.

Karnataka has already put in place restrictions for people coming in from Kerala and Maharashtra. The government also made it mandatory to carry out testing of all passengers coming from abroad at Bengaluru and other airports.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for higher education, information technology, biotechnology, science and technology on Friday said that several other countries had implemented such restrictions and Karnataka too had similar ideas.

“There aren’t any countries that have made it mandatory but there are a few who have made some restrictions for unvaccinated people in public spaces like malls, cinema, schools, colleges, offices,” Narayana said.