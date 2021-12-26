Karnataka imposes night curfew, 50% occupancy rule to contain Covid-19 threat

The Karnataka government on Sunday imposed fresh restrictions that include night curfew, halving seating capacities in hotels and eateries to 50% as well as a complete ban on any large gatherings or New Year celebrations in public places across the state as a preventive measure to contain the growing number of Covid-19 infections.

The decision comes a day after Karnataka reported seven more cases of the Omicron virus, taking the tally in the southern state to 38.

“From December 28 onwards, for about 10 days, we have called (imposed) a night curfew, invoking section 144 from night 10 pm to the next day morning 5 am,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said on Sunday in Bengaluru.

The announcement came after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired an urgent meeting with ministers, senior government officials and members of the technical advisory committee (TAC) on Covid-19 in Bengaluru to impose “preventive” measures to contain the growing number of infections. The fresh curbs have heightened fears of a relapse into restrictions on movement in the new year.

“We have curbs on all kinds of functions (events) for the New Year (celebrations),” Sudhakar said.

He added that there will be a complete ban on all parties and events with large gatherings and DJ nights or celebrations in public places.

All eateries, restaurants, pubs and other commercial spaces will have just 50% occupancy, he added.

The state registered at least 270 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, the state health department said in its bulletin on Saturday. The worrying part is that the number of recoveries at 243 is lower than the number of new infections, taking the active case count to 7271, according to the health department bulletin. Four more people died due to the virus, taking the death toll to 38,309 in the state so far, and the case fatality rate stood at 1.48%.

Sudhakar said that the state government will also commence vaccination for persons between the ages of 15-18 from January 3. He said that there are around 43 lakh persons who fall between these age groups in the state.

The state government will also administer booster or preventive doses for healthcare and frontline workers, persons above 60 years of age and others with comorbidities from January 10.

Sudhakar said that Karnataka has achieved around 97% of vaccination coverage with the first dose and 75% in the second dose with around 45 lakh persons yet to take the second jab in the state.