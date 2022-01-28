Karnataka legislature joint session from Feb 14, Budget in March

Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai will present his first Budget in March first week, allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just one year before the state heads for elections in 2023.

“Joint session of the state legislature will be held from February 14 to 25 and the Budget session will be held in the first week of March,” Bommai said on Thursday. The sessions will be held at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru.

The development comes a day before Bommai completed six tumultuous months in the top office. Bommai had inherited several challenges from his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa, who was forced to step down in July last year.

During the Bommai regime in state, the BJP has witnessed it all, from the already existing divide within leaders to discontentment over Cabinet.

The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns only added to the saffron party’s burden by impacting the state’s once booming economic outlook and contributing to the apprehensions of job losses and lack of developmental works.

The joint session of the legislature is also expected to take up the pending anti-conversion law which has been passed so far only by the Lower House, said an official privy to the developments.

Later briefing reporters about the Cabinet meeting, law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said, the joint session will begin with the governor’s address to members of both legislative assembly and council on the first day.The CM also said that he would release a booklet to highlight the achievements in the last six months.

While Bommai faces external challenges as the head of the government, his bigger problems are from within his own party members who have aired their discontentment in public over being overlooked for the Cabinet and lack of funds for works in their respective constituencies.

The Congress had also alleged that Bommai made discriminations while allocating the funds. “The very purpose of Congress is to make allegations. Let them recall what they did when they were in power,” he said.

As of now, there are four vacant berths in the Cabinet and Bommai is yet to make a decision on the same as he awaits further instructions from the party high command which is focused on assembly elections in at least five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa.

“Ours has been a responsive government. We have appropriately addressed any and every problem that we faced.The state will also be formulating more developmental programmes for the welfare of the people,” Bommai said. However, with news of more defections, aggravated dissent and a long list of corruption charges, including the multi-billion dollar Bitcoin scandal, Bommai faces an uphill task in the next one year in office, if he is not removed before it.

The chief minister also aspires to be the face of the 2023 assembly elections but recent defeats in his home district (Hanagal bypolls) and a poor show in the December 10 MLC polls will not make things any easier for him. He now faces at least two more crucial tests, including the zilla and taluka panchayat as well the Bengaluru city corporation elections.

With Agency Inputs