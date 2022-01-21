Karnataka lifts weekend curfew, other curbs at night and 50% occupancy continues

The Karnataka government on Friday said that it has decided to lift the weekend curfew with immediate effect, though other restrictions on movement at night as well as occupancy will continue across the state.

Karnataka’s Minister for Revenue R Ashok said that the relaxations will come into effect from this weekend.

“Weekend curfew has been removed. But if the hospitalisation rate increases above 5%, then these restrictions are likely to return,” he said in Bengaluru on Friday.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting on Friday with experts, cabinet ministers and other senior officials to review all existing restrictions that came into effect just after Christmas last year.

However, night curfew as well as 50% occupancy rules will continue, he said.

The decision comes after outrage and concerns expressed by the business community in the state over the piling losses due to the curbs that had severely impacted lives and livelihoods.

Though there were varied opinions on considering different restrictions for different parts of the state, depending on the positivity rate, Ashok said that it was decided to consider Karnataka as a unit and the same rules would apply across the state.

The minister said that as on January 20, there were over 2.93 lakh active cases and around 2.86 lakh people were in home isolation.

He added that there were 5,333 Covid-19 infected people in hospitals and of this 340 were in the intensive care unit and just 127 who needed oxygen.

Ashok said that protests, fairs, rallies and other events of large gatherings will continue to remain banned.