Karnataka logs 1k Covid cases, 18 deaths

Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka declined from 1,137 cases on Saturday to 1,001 cases on Sunday while 18 deaths took place today. These took the total infected and fatalities till date to 3,936,586 and 39,795, said the state health department.

A bulletin said 1,780 people were discharged. The total recoveries were 3,884,120 so far. Active cases stood at 12,634.

Bengaluru urban district reported 485 infections and 12 deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases: 93 in Tumakuru, 51 in Belagavi, 48 in Mysuru, 46 in Ballari and 42 in Kodagu.

There were deaths in six districts, including the two in Dharwad.

There were zero fatalities in 25 districts.

The test positivity rate for the day was 1.42 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.79 per cent.

As many as 70,290 tests were conducted and they included 53,503 RT-PCR tests. This took the total tests so far to 64 million.

There were 19,998 people who got inoculated and the number of those vaccinated so far was 9.96 crore, the department said.

