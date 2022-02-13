Karnataka logs 2,372 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 2,372 new cases of Covid-19 and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 3,926,669 and toll to 39,640.

There were 5,395 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 3,851,298, a Health bulletin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the new cases, 1,059 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,501 people being discharged and 7 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 35,697.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.13 per cent.

Of the 27 deaths, 7 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 4, Dakshina Kannada 3, Davangere, Dharwad and Tumakuru 2, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 148, Ballari 112, Belagavi 96, Dakshina Kannada 92, Tumakuru 74, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1,770,868 cases, Mysuru 228,583 and Tumakuru 159,209.

Cumulatively, a total of 63.4 million samples have been tested, of which 102,279 were on Sunday alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}