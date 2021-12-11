Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka logs 314 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Bengaluru Karnataka has reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,785 and death toll to 38,255, the Health Department said on Friday.

The day also saw 339 getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 29,54,196.

Out of the 314 new cases, 179 were from Bengaluru Urban with the city seeing 204 discharged and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the State is 7,305.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.26 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.63 per cent.

Both deaths reported in the State on Friday were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 179, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu 26, Chikkamagaluru 19, Mysuru 15 followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,58,509, Mysuru 1,80,019 and Tumakuru 1,21,190.

Among the number discharged too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 12,36,666 followed by Mysuru 1,77,345 and Tumakuru 1,19,914.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,43,50,973 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 1,19,766 were tested on Friday alone. PTI

