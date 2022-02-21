Karnataka logs 679 Covid cases, 21 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 679 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 fatalities, taking the aggregate to 3,937,265 and toll to 39,816.

There were 1,932 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 3.886,052, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 346 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 839 people being discharged and 8 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 11,360.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.29 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.09 per cent.

Of the 21 deaths, 8 are from Bengaluru Urban; Ballari 4, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad 2, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga recorded the second highest number of cases at 34, followed by Ballari 31, Kodagu 28, Mysuru 26, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1,776,173 cases, Mysuru 229,134 and Tumakuru 159,642.

Cumulatively, a total of 64 million samples have been tested, of which 52,505 were on Monday alone.

