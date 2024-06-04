Karnataka Lok Sabha election 2024 list: BJP leading in 16 seats

After initial rounds of counting of votes in the state of Karnataka, the BJP-led NDA/ INDIA bloc was leading in a majority of the seats on June 4. Karnataka sends 28 parliamentarians to the 543-member strong Lok Sabha.

Karnataka sends 28 parliamentarians to the 543-member strong Lok Sabha. This time, from the NDA, the BJP is contesting 25 seats, while their coalition partner Janata Dal Secular (S) is running in three seats including Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.

On the other side, Congress is contesting all 28 seats.

Early trends show that the BJP-led NDA is leading in 16 seats, while the Congress is leading in 10 seats. The BJP is leading in constituencies such as Shimoga, Bagalkot and Bangalore South.

In Hassan, JDS candidate Parjawal Revanna, who is in police custody till June 6 in connection with alleged rape case was leading.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 25 out of the 28 seats in the state, decimating the then Congress-JD(S) alliance. Congress and JD(S) managed to win just one seat apiece.

That year JD(S) had contested in seven constituencies but secured victory only in Hassan which has been the traditional stronghold of the Gowda family.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. The first phase covered 15 Lok Sabha constituencies, while in the second phase voting took place in 13 constituencies.

In 2024, the state had total electorate of 2,63,38,277out of which 1,33,52,234 are male electors, 1,29,83,284are female electors and 2,759 belong to third gender category.

Karnataka has been the only southern state where BJP has made deep inroads over the years.

Earlier in 2006, JDS and BJP had forged an alliance in 2006 and then as per the talks between the two parties, JDS MLA HD Kumaraswamy was made the chief minister and BJP’s BS Yediyurappa became his deputy. However, the coalition did not last long and the government collapsed in October 2007.