Karnataka BJP legislator’s photos with woman go viral; cases registered: Police

Bengaluru

Karnataka minister for horticulture Munirathna, while speaking to a private Kannada news channel on March 31, purportedly said Christians were converting people in slums and called on people to “hit them and send them back. (ANI)

Karnataka minister for horticulture Munirathna has been booked at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station in Bengaluru for alleged hate speech against Christians, police officials said.

Munirathna, while speaking to a private Kannada news channel on March 31, purportedly said Christians were converting people in slums and called on people to “hit them and send them back.”

“Christians are converting people and it is maximum in the slums. If there are 1,400 people, 400 have been converted. If they come for conversion, then hit them and send them back or give a complaint at the police station,” Munirathna said.

Based on a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar, team leader of the Election Flying Squad-11 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the RR Nagar police have registered a case against the minister.

In his complaint, Kumar said, “Munirathna, who is the legislator from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, delivered a hate speech asking people to hit and send back Christians. His statement has insulted the honour of Christians and has incited communal violence.”

An FIR was registered under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People Act and Sections 117 (abetting commission of the offence by the public or by more than ten persons) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last month, Congress’ Rajarajeshwari Nagar candidate Kusuma Hanumantharayappa had filed a police complaint accusing the BJP leader of “inciting hatred” between Kannadigas and Tamils.

In a purported video, Munirathna was seen urging locals at RR Nagar constituency in Tamil to “attack anyone” who sets foot there. The video shows the minister assuring the people that he would “protect them”.

Congress MP DK Suresh had urged the police to arrest the BJP leader. Munirathna, had however, denied the claim, and said that he was trying to tell people not to entertain those who didn’t help them all these years.

Munirathna, who is a film producer-turned-politician, had earlier stirred a controversy with his film studio, Vrushabhadri Productions, applying to register the movie title ‘Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda’.

The movie reportedly promoted that Vokkaliga chieftains Uri and Nanje Gowda had killed the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, a claim that has been contested by historians. However, days after the announcement, Munirathan said he was not going ahead with the project as it “may hurt the feelings of a section of people.”

