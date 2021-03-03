'Even though I am innocent': Karnataka minister resigns over alleged sex tape

Karnataka cabinet minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday resigned on moral grounds pending an investigation into the alleged sex tape in which his name cropped up. In his resignation letter, which has been accepted by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and forwarded to the Governor for approval, the minister claimed innocence. "There should be an investigation into this. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the cabinet," Jarkiholi said.





What is the sex-tape that brewed fresh trouble for the BSY government?

Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman who sought the minister's help for a short film. The allegations have been brought by Dinesh Kalahalli, a social activist, who released a video, screenshots and a telephonic conversation, allegedly between the minister and the woman.

Dinesh has filed a complained against the minister in the Cubbon Park police station. He also made it clear that he was not related to the victim, but was approached by her family as there was an environment of fear.

What BJP leaders said

Deputy chief minister Ashwathnarayan said the truth will come out only after the investigation. "We have seen treachery, vendetta, honey trap, blackmailing as the motive behind such videos. I don't know the truth, time will decide everything," he said.

Karnataka home minister B Bommai said that an inquiry is being conducted as per law adding that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a decision on taking action against Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said he had seen the video. "I will speak to the Chief Minister and the party chief about it. We will check the authenticity of the CD and take action accordingly," he said.

Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother BJP MP Balachandra Jarkiholi has sought a CBI probe into the allegations against his brother and also threatened to file ₹100 crore defamation case against those who released the sex tape, which he called fake.

