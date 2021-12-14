Karnataka MLC election results 2021: Counting of votes underway for 25 seats

The counting of votes for Karnataka legislative council elections is underway for the 25 MLC seats, the results for which are likely to be out by the evening, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The voting to these seats was held on December 10 and around 99 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls.

The elections to the seats were necessitated after the term of 25 incumbent MLCs—14 from the Congress, seven from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four Janata Dal(Secular)—is ending on January 5.

As many as 90 candidates are in the fray including, 20 each from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 Independents, according to poll officials. There is only one woman candidate in the fray and she is contesting from the Chickmagalur constituency.

Experts have said the results will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House of the state legislature, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority.

The BJP has said it is confident about winning maximum seats and needs to win at least 13 seats to secure a majority. Speaking to reporters in Varanasi, chief minister B Bommai expressed confidence in "good results" in favour of the BJP.

The Congress too is determined to win the maximum number of seats to keep the BJP away from gaining control of the Upper House, while the JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting in.

The elections were held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

(With agency inputs)