Karnataka reports 1,894 new Covid cases, 24 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday clocked 1,894 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 fatalities, taking the tally to 3,931,536 and toll to 39,715.

There were 5,418 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 3,868,501, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 835 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,979 people being discharged and 4 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 23,284.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.90 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.26 per cent.

Of the 24 deaths, four are from Bengaluru Urban; Ballari 3, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 125, Belagavi 87, Udupi 69, Tumakuru 61, Ballari 56, Hassan and Shivamogga 50, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1,773,222 cases, Mysuru 228,852 and Tumakuru 159,355.

Cumulatively, a total of 63.7 million samples have been tested, of which 99,516 were on Wednesday alone.