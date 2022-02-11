Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka reports 5,019 new Covid infections, 39 fatalities; active cases now 52,013
india news

Karnataka reports 5,019 new Covid infections, 39 fatalities; active cases now 52,013

Of the new cases, 2,315 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 5,739 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths
While the positivity rate for Karnataka stood at 4.25 per cent on Thursday, the case fatality rate was 0.77 per cent. (PTI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday reported 5,019 new cases of Covid-19 and 39 fatalities, taking the tally to 3,917,119 and toll to 39,534.

There were 13,923 discharges on Thursday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 3,825,538, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 2,315 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 5,739 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 52,013.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.25 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.77 per cent.

Of the 39 deaths, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru (5), Dakshina Kannada (3), Dharwad and Mysuru (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 261, followed by Tumakuru (234), Ballari (220), Belagavi (196), Kodagu (171) and Shivamogga (141) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,66,791 cases, Mysuru 2,28,012 and Tumakuru 1,58,799.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 17,29,079, followed by Mysuru 2,23,360 and Tumakuru 1,54,905.

RELATED STORIES

Cumulatively, a total of 6,31,38,358 samples have been tested, of which 1,17,956 were on Thursday alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP