Karnataka reports 7 new Omicron cases, CM to hold meet today

A meeting to discuss measures to control the spread of Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus will be held on Sunday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said as state reports seven new cases on Saturday.

“Omicron cases are on the rise in neighbouring Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This is a cause for concern.

“A meeting with experts would be held on Sunday to discuss the situation and decide about appropriate measures to prevent its spread in Karnataka,” Bommai said on Saturday.

To a query on the possibility of giving booster dose, Bommai said the Centre will take a call on it. He also said that the guidelines issued earlier are still continuing in the state. However, after reviewing the situation, more strict measures can be initiated.

The meeting comes at a time when there has been a rise in the number of new infections, including the Omicron variant.

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar said seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total cases to 38.

In a set of tweets, he said, “Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25.”According to him, those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.

He added that a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from the UK, a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from Delhi, and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru who travelled from the USA have also been found infected.

Sudhakar said all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested.

The Health Department said except for the 15-year-old, all are vaccinated. Among the infected people, four have symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus.

The state government and especially the district administration of Bengaluru have already placed measures to contain the spread, falling back on restrictions as the antidote to the virus.

Prohibitory orders will be issued ahead of New Year celebrations, which are likely to restrict movement within the city on New Year’s Eve after prescribed hours, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Friday.

Karnataka has already put other measures in place like restricting entry to unvaccinated people to malls, theatres, pubs and restaurants as a move to increase vaccination coverage.

“We will issue a prohibitory order on Monday and Tuesday. It will be difficult to restrict gatherings in public places without such an order. Since the Assembly session is going on, we will need to announce the decision once ministers are back in Bengaluru,” said Pant, HT reported.

However, malls were seen with haphazard attempts to check customers who continue to throng these venues on account of attractive sales and spending time with family and friends during the holiday season.

Karnataka on Saturday logged 270 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the caseload to 3,004,239 and the toll to 38,309. Recoveries numbered 246, taking the total to 2,958,630, leaving 7,271 active cases, a health department bulletin said.