Karnataka reports 8,425 Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday logged 8,425 fresh Covid cases and 47 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 3,896,158 and 39,347, respectively.

In its bulletin, the health department said 19,800 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,758,997 while the active cases stood at 97,781.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 3,822 fresh cases and 17 deaths today.

Other districts too saw fresh infections-- Mysuru 582, Tumakuru 318, Hassan 276, Ballari 249, Mandya 241 and Belagavi 221.

There were deaths in 16 districts including seven in Ballari, five in Dakshina Kannada and three in Mysuru.

There were zero fatalities in 15 districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 6.51 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.55 per cent.

A total of 129,337 samples were tested in the state including 99,023 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.27 crore.

There were 33,634 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.72 crore, the department added.

