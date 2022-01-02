Karnataka reports over 1k fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths; Bengaluru logs highest

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,033 fresh Covid cases and five deaths, according to the health department bulletin. The total number of active cases is now at 9,386.

In comparison, the state reported 832 cases on Friday, 707 cases on Thursday and 566 on Wednesday. On Saturday, 810 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the city witnessed a sharp increase in the number of new cases for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the health department bulletin, while the test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 0.86 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.48 per cent. There were 354 discharges on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,960,615.

Of the five deaths reported, two are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Mandya, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second-highest cases (48), followed by Mysuru (29), Udupi (28) and Mandya (23). Bengaluru Urban has reported a total of 1,264,428 positive cases so far, followed by Mysuru 180,304 and Tumakuru 121,349.

Cumulatively, 56,587,422 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 119,225 were tested on Saturday, the health bulletin added.

BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said that the spike in the cases in Bengaluru are witnessed in three main areas of the city, where the residents have a history of domestic or international travel. “We are witnessing a spike in the areas where residents are travelling aboard or domestically. We are observing a high number of cases in the Bommnahalli, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura areas. We have briefed our respective officials and Resident Welfare Associations. We also hope that the restrictions announced by the government ahead of the New Year, would show results,” said Gaurav Gupta.

He further added that the vaccination of children above the age of 15 will start from January 3 and the vaccines will be given at the schools.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. He said he has quarantined himself and is taking all necessary precautions. “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Nagesh tweeted.

On Friday, Karnataka witnessed a spike in Omicron cases, with 23 new cases reported. This took the tally of Omicron cases in the state to 66. India’s first two cases were reported from Karnataka.

Confirming the new Omicron cases, health and medical education minister Dr K. Sudhakar in a tweet, said, “19 of the 23 cases are international travellers from the USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

Of these, five, including a two-year-old male child, are children who are not eligible for vaccination. Among the others, all of whom, except two were vaccinated, one had also taken a booster shot. Only one of the 23 infected people had taken one dose.

Amid the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron variant cases in the state, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government will take certain “important decisions” in the days to come and put in place necessary health infrastructure to deal with the situation that might arise.

“It is increasing across the country; the Centre has identified Karnataka also as one among the eight states. We have already taken certain precautions,” Bommai said in response to a question on the increase in Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, he said looking at cases in the days to come health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU must be put in place.