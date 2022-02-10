Karnataka schools, colleges closed today as full bench set to hear hijab row

The hijab row of Karnataka remains unresolved with the court on Wednesday referring the case to a larger bench, which will hear to case on Thursday. The state government will not take any decision on resuming educational institutions before the court gives any verdict. The interim prayer to allow hijab in classrooms has also not been granted by the court on Wednesday. Any kind of protest has been banned near educational institutions for the coming two weeks.

Here are the top updates of the ongoing hijab row.

> Justice Krishna S Dixit who heard the batch of petitions said these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law. The court referred to a larger bench in view of the enormity of questions of importance.

> Karnataka government has pointed fingers towards the Campus Front of India, the student wing of PFI (Popular Front of India) for creating unrest in campuses on Tuesday, following which the educational institutions have been closed for three days. The Campus Front of India said Sangh Parivar was creating trouble. The hijab issue which first surfaced in Udupi could have been resolved locally and the Sangh Parivar outfits are responsible for spreading it to other districts, CFI Karnataka state president Atauallah Punjalkatte was quoted by PTI.

Was she provoked to say 'Allah-hu-Akbar': Karnataka minister on viral video on hijab row

> The sparring between the Congress and the BJP went on with Karnatak home minister Araga Jnanendra accusing Congress DK Shivakumar of spreading fake news that a student in a college replaced the National flag with a saffron flag. On Wednesday, Shivakumar also alleges that 50 lakh saffron shawls were ordered from Surat for the anti-hijab protests in Karnataka.

> Priyanka Gandhi's tweet in support of the students' demand has sparked a row. "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women," Priyanka tweeted to receive flak from the BJP for promoting bikini as school dress.

> The Vishva Hindu Parishad said the ongoing controversy is a toolkit by Congress to push their 'separatist agenda'.

