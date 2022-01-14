Karnataka seeks Centre’s help to fight Covid surge

The state government on Thursday sought the assistance of the central government to increase number of hospital beds and oxygen plants to treat critical patients after a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“I sought the central assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plants,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In a statement, the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Thursday said that the prime minister had instructed the state governments to make preparations based on the experience of the first and second wave and deploy them in the ongoing third wave of infections that is expected to peak in February.

The statements come even as the number of Covid-19 infections in Karnataka sees a rapid surge and record daily cases, adding to apprehensions that the situation was rapidly spiralling out of control in the state.

“After second wave, at a total cost of ₹243 crore, we have established an additional 6,386 oxygen beds and 2,928 ICU beds in 147 taluk hospitals. 665 oxygen beds and 263 ICU beds have been added in 19 district hospitals at a cost of ₹25 crores. 217 out of 266 PSA oxygen plants allotted to Karnataka are operational. 3,460 ventilators and 8,100 oxygen concentrators are available,” Dr K Sudhakar, minister for health, family welfare and medical education said on Thursday.

Karnataka is witnessing an exponential increase in new infections.

Karnataka recorded 25,005 new infections in a 24-hour-period, taking the active caseload to 115733, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department on Thursday. Positivity rate was at 12.39% and eight more people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 38397, data shows. Bengaluru, which accounts for over 75% of all active cases in the state, recorded 18374 in a 24-hour period, taking the active case count to 90893, data shows.

“On December 28, there were 356 cases in the state including 269 in Bengaluru. On January 5 we had 3,605 cases in Bengaluru and 641 in the rest of the state. On January 11, we had 10,800 cases in Bengaluru alone and 3,673 in rest of the state. So between December 28 and January 11, in 15 days, the cases have increased by 32.64% in Bengaluru Urban district, 32.65% in BBMP and 36.44% in the state,” Sudhakar said.

He said the doubling rate in the ongoing third wave is 2-2.5 days against 8 days in the second wave and 10-12 days in the first wave.

“It is therefore important for everyone to get both the doses of vaccine. Between January 1-11, there were 62, 641 active cases and about 6% of them were in hospital, 1% in Covid care centres and the rest 93% were in home isolation,” the minister added.

The state government has set an ambitious target to test around 2 lakh people per day in the state and at least 1.25 in Bengaluru. “30% of the beds in district and talk hospitals have been reserved for treatment of children. Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital has been notified as a designated hospital for paediatric care. Tests are being conducted in schools once every 15 days,” he added.

Around 4.89 crore people in the state have received the first dose and 3.98 crore people have received the second dose, which is about 81.5% who are fully vaccinated.