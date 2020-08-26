e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka to reopen colleges from October, online classes to begin soon

Karnataka to reopen colleges from October, online classes to begin soon

Even as he gave a timeline for resumption of classes, the minister, however, cautioned that the state was also awaiting detailed guidelines from the Centre regarding the resumption of offline classes and said the state would follow any additional directions that may come from them.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:41 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Academic year for degree colleges in the state will begin from September 1, with online classes and in October offline classes (in-person) would commence.
Academic year for degree colleges in the state will begin from September 1, with online classes and in October offline classes (in-person) would commence.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan who also holds the higher education, IT & BT, skill development portfolios has announced that the state will commence the academic year for degree colleges in the state starting September 1, with online classes and then in October offline classes (in-person) would commence.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, “We have decided to use the online medium to get the ball rolling on all academic activities from next month as we will need to conduct a few degree exams in September.”

Even as he gave a timeline for resumption of classes, the minister, however, cautioned that the state was also awaiting detailed guidelines from the Centre regarding the resumption of offline classes and said the state would follow any additional directions that may come from them.

Asserting that the Karnataka government was working with the sole intent of ensuring a bright future for students, Ashwathnarayan said, “Once the academic year begins, final year exams will be scheduled for all undergraduate, diploma and engineering students. Backlog exams will also be conducted accordingly.”

If the government goes ahead with the plan, the state is likely to be the first in the country to reopen in-class and in-person coaching. Usually, the academic year for colleges in the state starts from June but this year, it has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In