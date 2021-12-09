Karnataka: Applications for government colleges log rise

The Karnataka higher education department has decided to increase the number of admissions in government colleges after getting more than 165,000 applications for 430 colleges in the state this year, officials said on Wednesday. The government has also ordered the appointment of 14,000 guest lecturers to meet the shortage of teaching staff, the officials added.

The officials said that the government-run colleges have a vacancy for around 200,000 students per year, out of which around 80,000 seats are filled every year on an average. “This year we have more than 1.65 lakh students joining government colleges, which is a big jump, of more than 50,000 students, compared to last year. We expect these numbers to increase as the results of diploma examinations are still awaited,” said the official.

While the department is yet to provide exact statistics on the admissions this year, an education department official said the demand has been high for commerce subjects, with more than 60% applications. The official said that the higher number of graduates this year is one of the reasons for the higher numbers at the government colleges.

Due to the pandemic, the Karnataka government had decided to pass all students registered for the Pre-University Degree (10+2). A decision was made to allocate marks based on the performance in standards 10 and 11. The State government said that it would promote regular and freshers of 2nd year PU courses by giving 45% weightage for their SSLC marks, 45% for IPU marks and 10% for the internal assessment marks of II PU.

This year, about 540,992 students had registered for the Karnataka II PUC 2021 exams and all of them have been promoted to the next stage. In total, 251,686 students registered in the commerce stream, 219,777 in the science stream, and 69,529 in the arts stream, according to government data.

As many as 195,650 students also achieved distinction. The results this year witnessed an increase of 30% in the first-class students, 50% increase in second class and 20% increase in third class results as compared to last year. In addition to this, the government also decided to give grace marks to repeaters and pass them.

“This year, every student who appeared for the PU examination passed. The number is close to 6 lakhs this year. In a normal situation, at least 2 lakh students fail in these examinations, but because there was a grace mark system and no examination, we have more students passing PUC and coming for degree examinations,” said the official.

Amid new Covid-19 clusters in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday said the government is closely monitoring the situation and will decide on further containment measures, including closing down schools, colleges and hostels, after consulting experts. “All our concerns will be placed before the Covid-19 technical advisory committee, and we’ll make a decision based on their suggestions,” Bommai said.

