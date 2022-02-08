Karnataka: Belagavi MLAs lobbying for cabinet berth

Karnataka’s much awaited cabinet expansion is throwing up more challenges for chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as some BJP MLAs from Belagavi is lobbying hard for cabinet berths.

The group include Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was given a clean chit in a “job scandal”, paving the way for his induction into the cabinet from where he was forced to step down last year.

Belagavi (South) MLA Abhay Patil is another strong aspirant to join the cabinet. The three-time MLA is looking chance under Jain quota.

Due to the efforts of Patil, the BJP managed to win Belagavi City Corporation elections held three months ago. Bommai hailed his capabilities on many occasions. “I hope the party will consider me this time for the cabinet post. I feel expansion should happen at the earliest as only a few months left for the state polls,” Patil told HT.

Now, Jarkiholi is claiming that he had resigned from his ministerial post taking a moral responsibility that the party image should not be dented. Ramesh was the catalyst in the defection drama which led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswami led JD(S)-Congress coalition government and bring the BJP to power in 2019.

However, another group in Belagavi district BJP is active against giving cabinet berth to Jarkiholi. Recently, the majority of BJP leaders held a meeting at the residence of forest minister Umesh Katti keeping out Ramesh Jarkiholi, Balachandra Jarkiholi and their followers Shrimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli. The agenda of the meeting was how to protect the party organisation from the Jarkiholi brothers. The meeting was conducted just after the defeat of party candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath in the MLC election.

In the elections, Jarkiholis got elected their younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi fielding him as an Independent candidate. This group of MLAs that including heavyweights like former deputy CM Laxman Savadi and minister Katti has already complained to the party high command against the Jarkiholis and waiting for the action.

On the other hand, Ramesh Jarkiholi has continued meeting with top leaders in Delhi and other prominent RSS leaders in Karnataka. A couple of days ago, he met former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Goa. Fadnavis had worked as a mediator between rebel group of MLAs in Karnataka led by Ramesh Jarkiholi and BJP high command during the “operation lotus part 2”.

Jarkiholi is also batting for his follower Shrimant Patil in the Maratha quota and another follower Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli to include them in the cabinet. Ramesh Jarkiholi seems avoiding to talk with media persons about his efforts to join the cabinet. However, his brother and KMF chairman Balachandra said: “I am confident that Basavaraj Bommai will consider Ramesh Jarkiholi considering his sacrifice to the party and strengthen the party organization in Belagavi district”.

Bommai is visiting New Delhi on Monday to meet high command. Currently, four ministerial berths are vacant in the cabinet. Dropping some of the senior leaders from the cabinet is being expected to make room for some fresh faces.

Name of Kudachi MLA P Rajeev is rolling on the media as a new face to join the cabinet this time. Rajeev, who hails from Shimoga district, is a good orator as well as a writer and defended strongly the party inside the house many times. Rajeev resigned to his police sub-inspector post a decade ago and joined politics. He contested from the Kudachi assembly constituency and become victorious in the second attempt against the local MLA Shyam Ghatage.

Savadatti MLA Anand Mamani is an equally strong aspirant for a cabinet berth. He had threatened of resigning to the deputy speaker post during the last cabinet reshuffle. However, he had convinced by the party leaders not to take any hard steps. This time, Mamani is in no mood to miss the cabinet post and putting all his efforts in that direction.

