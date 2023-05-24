Centre approves Karnataka’s proposal to continue eggs in meals in 8 districts

The Centre has approved Karnataka’s proposal to continue serving eggs in the free midday meals to schoolchildren in eight aspirational districts as supplementary nutrition for another year, according to the minutes of an official meeting.

The expenditure of ₹ 4,426.72 lakh in this account will be shared by the central and state governments. (Representative file image)

The matter was discussed during a May 15 meeting between state authorities and the project approval board of the PM POSHAN scheme under the union education ministry. The expenditure of ₹4,426.72 lakh in this account will be shared by the central and state governments.

The state had in 2021 conducted a pilot to serve eggs in seven districts lagging in socioeconomic indicators, which included Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalburgi, Koppal, Bellary and Vijayapura, although some religious and political factions opposed the move. Eggs in the midday meal improved nutrition levels of students involved in the pilot project, a study had found.

The Centre in May last year allowed the state to extend the pilot initiative for the 2022-23 financial year.

The state government informed the board that it had provided one egg twice a week to 1.53 million students for 45 days in the year ended March 31, according to minutes of the meeting seen by HT. The state proposed to extend the initiative to 2023-24 and provide eggs to 1.6 million students for 54 days in eight districts this time, including Vijayanagar, the minutes read.

“After detailed discussions, PAB-PM POSHAN approved the proposal of state government to provide eggs to 15,57,126 Students in the districts of Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalburgi, Koppal, Bellary, Vijayanagar, Vijayapura for 54 days with an estimated expenditure of ₹4,426.72 lakh,” the minutes read.

Of the ₹4,426.72 lakh, the Centre will provide ₹2,656.03 lakh and the remaining sum will be provided by the state government.

In September, when the Centre folded the midday meal programme into the PM Poshan scheme, it had created a provision for supplementary nutrition for children in aspirational districts and those with a high prevalence of anemia. The states were asked to use the unspent available funds on the component.

Last year, the Centre had approved Goa’s proposal to introduce eggs under the supplementary component.

