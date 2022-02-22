Karnataka’s Shivamogga simmers after Bajrang Dal activist’s murder

At least two cases of arson were reported in the Tunga Nagar locality in Shivamogga on Tuesday, adding to the already fraught situation in the central Karnataka district which witnessed widespread violence on Monday after the brutal murder of a right-wing worker. The police have arrested six people, and detainedat least 12 more, all Muslims, in the case.

“Instructions have been given to the commissioner and SP (superintendent of police) to ensure that the fallout from the murder does not spread and create law and order problems,” Pratap Reddy, Additional Director General Of Police (Law and Order) said in Shivamogga, about 300 kms from Bengaluru.

The district has turned into a fortress after widespread violence engulfed it on Monday as mobs terrorised several Muslim residential neighbourhoods in retaliation for the murder of Harsha Jingade who goes by Harsha Hindu, a 27-year-old member of the Bajarang Dal, a right-wing group, on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of police personnel and other law enforcement agencies have been patrolling the streets of the district which woke up to an uneasy calm on Tuesday morning after a horrifying Monday evening when at least 14 incidents of arson, rioting and violence were. At least three FIRs have been filed and Reddy said that the police are reaching out to people whose homes and vehicles were damaged to get more details on others who participated in the violence.

“We were not home and did not expect it to go down like this,” said Mohammed Ali, a long-time resident and businessman, whose two scooters, one car, and home bore the brunt of a mob’s fury on Monday night.

Already tense on account of the Hijab row in neighbouring Udupi, the murder caused the simmering tension to boil over, with a mob going on a rampage in several localities, pelting stones, damaging homes and property and hurting people.

Despite the prohibitory orders in place, the district administration allowed the body of Harsha to be taken in a procession, triggering unrest among the crowd.

“My godown has been here since 2003. These political leaders like KS Eshwarappa and Pramod Muthalik (Sri Rama Sene chief) give such statements and we have to face the brunt of it,” 59-year-old Aslam Pasha said, referring to statements by the two blaming Muslims and the hijab controversy for the murder.

A flex banner of Harsha, with ‘Hindu’ in brackets, was put up on a temple in the middle of a circle in Seegehatti, a few metres away from the victim’s home.

A large contingent of personnel from Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the local police was deployed in the area.

Around 100 police personnel carried out a flag march in the locality, and in front of Harsha’s home, on Tuesday morning.

On NT Road, onlookers gathered at the spot where Harsha was murdered. But no one is willing to admit to having witnessed the murder for fear of being hauled away as eye-witnesses.