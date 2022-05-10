Karnataka: Three more held in PSI case, accounts of accused frozen

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on Monday arrested three more persons in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam from Hassan district. Of the three arrested, one person was part of the provisional list of candidates selected for the 545 PSI posts.

The arrested persons have been identified as Keshavamurthy, president of Bekka gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bekka, and his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination.

The CID took them into custody in the last two days.

According to CID, Venugopal was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA on a temporary basis in Arsikere taluk. After he decided to appear for the PSI exam, Venugopal along with his father Chandrashekar approached Keshavamurthy seeking help to pass the examination.

Another person, who is active in politics, is said to have facilitated the deal. Police are trying to track down the fourth suspect in the case.

On Sunday, CID officials froze bank accounts of Rudragouda Patil, one of the keys accused in the recruitment exam scam. They also took possession of Patil’s property documents, gold ornaments and cash.

Officials said during a raid, officials seized three lockers from a private bank. “From these accounts, 506 grams of gold and ₹38 lakh in his bank accounts were seized since he had no paper trail to show their source,” a CID officer said.

After his police custody came to end, CID shifted him to Kalaburagi Central Prison on Sunday. “We will take a decision on questioning him again as he is also involved in the malpractice reported in MS Irani College. So based on the requirement we might take his custody again or question him,” said the officer.

Taking on Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Congress MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge said the state’s police system, otherwise known for its efficiency, wasbeing tainted under the minister.

In a Facebook post, Kharge said: “It seems that you (home minister) are shirking your responsibility after being disturbed by the alleged frauds in the recruitment of 545 PSI posts and the possible irregularities for the 402 PSI posts for which notification has already been issued”.

Kharge further added, “Karnataka police system which is known for its efficiency is being tainted under home minister Araga Jnanendra. He doesn’t feel that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is strong enough to confirm the authenticity of the released audio clip.”

“Their hands have been tied owing to the pressure from the home minister,” criticised Kharge.

Police had issued a third notice to Kharge to depose before the CID in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Congress MLA Kharge said he was not obligated in any manner to either provide documents or appear before them. The notice was issued after the Kharge told held a press conference claiming he had evidence related to the scam.

“I wish to reiterate that I am not a ‘witness’ to any of the illegal and unlawful action alleged to have taken place in the ‘scam’ and ‘crime’ as referred by you, and therefore I am not obligated in any manner to either provide documents or appear before you,” Kharge had said in his reply to the Director-General of Police (CID) on Thursday.