Karntaka issues guidelines for contact tracing of Omicron patients

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued new guidelines for district administrations and Bengaluru civic body (BBMP), which said that primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 positive persons should be traced within 24 hours and quarantined for seven days in the wake of rising number of virus cases.

“The Primary & Secondary Contacts (PC/SC) is to be identified within 24 hours of reporting Covid positive case. The Primary Contacts should be tested on 1st day and again on 8th day and home quarantined for seven days from (the) date of COVID positive reporting,” the government said in its circular on Wednesday.

The circular comes when Karnataka has recorded a total of 19 cases of covid-19 infections of the Omicron variant, which have added to fears of a possible third wave of the disease in the southern state.

“In the wake of Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases being reported in the state, new guidelines have been issued to district administrations and BBMP for enhanced surveillance, effective tracing, tracking & quarantine of primary & secondary contacts and triaging of infected persons,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said in a post on Twitter.

The total number of active covid-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 7138 on Wednesday after the state reported 321 new infections in 24 hours. The positivity rate was at 0.32% and the case fatality rate at 1.24%, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The Basvaraj Bommai-led state government has also imposed restrictions on public gatherings and celebrations around Christmas and New Year to contain any chance of spreading.

“Currently, about 300 COVID cases are being reported daily in Karnataka, and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has been around 0 25% to 0.30% for some time. The new Variant Of Concern (VoC) - Omicron is spreading rapidly across the Globe and some cases are reported in India and Karnataka too, which is a cause of concern,” the circular stated, adding that “if left unchecked, may trigger a spike in (the) number of new infections.”

The government added that to sustain the gains achieved so far in surveillance, containment efforts and to make the best effort to prevent the occurrence of the third wave, it is necessary to track and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts more effectively.

The state government has added that all international travellers from high-risk countries need to be quarantined for seven days upon their arrival, tested and checked on the eighth day.

The government added that the districts as well the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shall post dedicated and full-time persons separately for contact tracing and quarantine/home isolation watch immediately.