Karwar base searches continue on second day

An inspection operation was conducted off the coast of Karwar in Karnataka, with the Indian Coast Guard, along with the state’s coastal and local police, inspecting marine vessels near the strategic INS Kadamba naval base. The operation, triggered by intelligence inputs from central agencies, will check all boats and vessels approaching the port, according to officials. An inspection operation was conducted off the coast of Karwar in Karnataka, with the Indian Coast Guard, along with the state’s coastal and local police, inspecting marine vessels near the strategic INS Kadamba naval base. (Indian Navy)

The inspection drive, which started on Wednesday, involved thorough checks of boats and ships approaching the Uttara Kannada district’s coastal waters. “We are checking every floating vessel arriving in Uttara Kannada district, and so far no such [suspicious ones] were traced,” Uttara Kannada superintendent of police M Narayan said. “They are practically searching every marine transportation, and if okay, allowing them to enter into the State’s water range.”

An official said that the security initiative is not isolated to Karwar but is part of a broader effort to safeguard key naval and commercial ports along the western seaboard. “Karwar is home to one of our aircraft carriers. From the information we have, similar operations are underway to secure other naval and important ports across the western border. As of now, these search operations would continue until further notice,” a senior intelligence officer said on condition of anonymity.

The heightened alert comes in the wake of recent security breaches and concerns over potential threats from sea routes. In February, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two civilian contractors, Akshay Naik from Ankola and Vethan Thandel from Karwar, for allegedly leaking sensitive information about the INS Kadamba base to a Pakistani intelligence agent. The men were reportedly “honey-trapped” by a woman posing as a marine officer, who befriended them via Facebook in 2023. Authorities said the two accused shared photos and updates on naval movements in exchange for a monthly payment of ₹5,000 over eight months.

In light of recent developments, the local authorities have urged the fishing community, many of whom venture into deep sea daily—to report any unfamiliar or suspicious boats they encounter. “Thousands of fishing boats enter into deep sea for fishing every day, which the department has instructed to inform immediately if found known, unknown boat, ship crosses the district’s sea level,” Narayan said.

Security has also been stepped up in villages near the Seabird Naval Base, with increased patrolling and surveillance measures. “The Seabird Naval Base in Uttara Kannada district is one of the most secured places in the nation. Security at the place has been doubled after the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” he said.

Uttara Kannada district commissioner Lakshmi Priya confirmed that a high alert was declared on Wednesday across the region to prevent possible threats from the sea. “The district and the coast guards have been alerted. The tourist places in Gokarna, Murdeshwar, Yaana have been compulsorily affixed to the CCTV cameras and to record the entire details of every tourist,” she said.

As a precautionary measure, the annual celebration event scheduled for May 4 at Rabindranath Beach near the naval base has been postponed. “The yearly annual celebration programme on Ravindranath beach near Kadamba Seabird Naval beach scheduled on May 4 has been postponed for security reasons,” Lakshmi Priya added.