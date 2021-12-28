Kashi film festival begins with tinge of UP poll campaign

The first Kashi film festival was inaugurated on Monday with fanfare and the promise of attracting more filmmakers to the state, but what was not lost behind the glitz of the silver screen was the campaign mode that Uttar Pradesh is now in ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan and the state’s tourism, culture and religious affairs minister, Neelkanth Tiwari, who is also the MLA from Varanasi (south), spoke at the event about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The three-day festival will showcase films related to Varanasi including some which have been shot in the city. The opening film of the festival is Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet ek Prem Katha.

Kishan, the first speaker at the inauguration ceremony, hailed the Adityanath government for a range of achievements, from several state new highways to schemes ensuring ration for all. “We have a saaf sutra (clean) government. It is a transparent government with no corruption charges,” he said. “In Yogi’s UP, there is vaccination, protection, and education,” he said.

Tiwari, on his part, spoke about how the Modi government has given relief to “mothers and sisters” by bringing a law against Triple Talaq, in a reference to a passed in Parliament months after the Modi government returned to power for the second term in 2019. He narrated the plight of religious minorities in countries such as Pakistan, asked why they should not be eligible for citizenship in India.

The state minister also credited PM Modi for “resolving the 500 years-old land dispute in Ayodhya to create Ram Mandir” and added that the Union government has given employment, housing, universal health care in reference to programmes such as MGNREGS, PM Awaj Yojna and Ayushman Bharat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won an unprecedented 312 seats in the 2017 assembly elections is pushing to break that record in the face of a challenge for former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking about the push for promoting UP as a film-making destination, Kishan said that Adityanath was making a film city which would be bigger than Hyderabad’s Ramoji studio. The new Noida film city, announced by the UP government in 2021, will span 1000 acres and is expected to be completed by 2024.

