Kashmir family, being deported to Pakistan, gets last-minute relief from SC

The Supreme Court on Friday granted relief to six members of a family by directing authorities not to deport them to Pakistan till their citizenship claim is verified. The Supreme Court building in New Delhi.(File)

Without fixing any specific time, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked the authorities to verify their identity documents, such as passports, Aadhaar card, pan card, etc., of the family and other relevant facts.

The family, which lives in Kashmir and whose sons work in Bengaluru, faced deportation to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives.

While authorities alleged that the family overstayed their visa, Ahmed Tarek Butt and five other members of his family claimed that they were detained and taken to the Wagah border for deportation to Pakistan despite having valid Indian documents.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, authorities may not take coercive action till an appropriate decision is taken,” the bench said, according to PTI. "If petitioners are dissatisfied by the final decision, they can approach J&K&L HC. Order not to be treated as precedent."

Advocate Nanda Kishore, appearing for the family, told the court that the family had valid passports and Aadhaar cards. He told the court that they “bundled into a jeep” and were ferried to the Wagah border and now were at the "threshold of being thrown out of the country".

‘How did the father come to India’, court asks



During the hearing, Justice Kant asked the petitioner’s counsel about how the family came to India. "How did the father come to India? You have said he was in Pakistan," Justice Kant asked.

Kishore said he came to India in 1987 on a valid visa and surrendered his Pakistani passport at the border.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said it would be appropriate for the petitioners to approach the authorities concerned first so that their claims could be verified, according to PTI.

"Let them approach the authorities," Mehta said while assuring the bench that no coercive action would be taken against them till a decision was arrived at on the documents.

The Centre had issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to Pakistani nationals after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists with Pakistan links in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

In all, 911 Pakistan nationals left through the Attari-Wagah border in the last seven days.