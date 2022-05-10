Kashmir terror recruitment case: Kerala HC upholds life sentence for 10 convicts, acquits three

The Kerala high court upheld the conviction of 10 accused, including former self-styled south Indian commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Thadiyantavida Nazeer, in the Kashmir terror recruitment case on Monday. A division bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran, however, acquitted three persons.

The division bench issued the order on the appeal filed by Shafas Shamsuddin, Firoz, Sabir P Buhari, Abdul Jaleel, P Mujeeb, Sarfaraz Navas, and other accused persons challenging the life imprisonment awarded by a special NIA court in Kochi in2013.

The case came to light in 2008 after the security forces shot down eight suspected terrorists in the Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, in an encounter. Four of them were found to be from Kerala.

In 2009, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was handed a case to investigate allegations that persons from Kerala are being recruited in terror camps in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2012/2013, a special NIA court in Kochi convicted 13 persons, including Nazeer, a protégé of jailed cleric Abdul Nassar Madani.

On Monday, the high court upheld the sentence of 10 persons but acquitted three, including the second accused MH Faizal. The NIA is likely to move the Supreme Court against the acquittal of three, officials aware of the developments said.

During the investigation, the NIA found that five youth who came to north Keralafor religious studies were brainwashed and later given arms training and sent to Kashmir. While four were killed in the Kashmir encounter, one person managed to escape. He was arrested in Hyderabad two years later.

The case recently made headlines after the high court allowed witness examination of a BSNL official, who had issued a call record document showing communication between the accused and some persons in Kashmir before the encounter. Usually, witness examinations in criminal cases are completed at the trial court, and the high court only evaluates evidence gathered at the trial court and how it arrived at the judgement.

Counsel for the acquitted argued that the BSNL official had not attested the document under Section 65B of the Evidence Act (admissibility of electronic records) related to the Indian Penal Code. On April 8, the BSNL official was summoned by the court, and both the counsels of NIA and the accused cross-examined him. After the cross-examination, the court accepted the call record certificate of the BSNL official as additional evidence. The bench found that the conviction of ten of them was right but acquitted three for want of evidence.

The case sent shockwaves in Kerala, and many religious study centres and non-government organisations (NGOs) were under the scanner after this. According to the NIA charge sheet, Nazeer was the kingpin behind the incident. He was in constant touch with his contacts in Kashmir and arranged training in the Valley. Nazeer was also involved in many terror-related incidents, including the 2010 Bengaluru stadium blast. In January, the high court had acquitted him and his accomplice S Shafaz in Kozhikode in connection with the twin blast case.

