KCR, Congress echoing Pakistan’s thoughts and words, says Anurag Thakur

With chief ministers of Assam and Telangana engaging in a row over the issue of surgical strikes since last week, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday lashed out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for questioning the surgical strike on its 3rd anniversary.

“Telangana CM’s anger and panic is visible. If this is the condition after a loss in one election, it clearly shows that the ground beneath KCR and TRS is sinking in Telangana,” Thakur said.

He further said that the language of Congress and KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) sound similar to that of Pakistan.

He alleged that Congress and TRS have come up with new issues around elections, “Be it hijab or surgical strikes because they can’t compete with the BJP as far as development is concerned.”

Thakur said that KCR questioning the surgical strike is a reflection of his mindset. He asked TRS and Congress to answer where their loyalty lies, with the Indian Army or Pakistan.

BJP’s G Kishan Reddy also slammed KCR for his statement. “I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana CM KCR, against the Indian armed forces. The fact that this occurred on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that is unbecoming of a chief minister,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, KCR backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand that the Union government provide proof of the strike.

“There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of the surgical strikes. Even now I am asking. Let the Government of India show. It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among people,” KCR said.

He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of spreading propaganda and said this is the reason why people were asking for proof. In an attack aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao said, “In a democracy, you are not a monarch, you are not a king.”