KCR counters Modi, says change coming; meets Deve Gowda

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who has been rallying opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday hinted at a grand opposition alliance and said there will be sensational news in the next two to three months regarding such a front.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief made the remark after holding a meeting with former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda here on various issues.

“I assure you that there is going to be a change at the national level, no one can stop it. There are many speeches given but India should change and it will. In the next two to three months, you will get some sensational news,” KCR said.

The chief minister, who left for Bengaluru hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, met Gowda at his residence and held discussions for around three hours, people familiar with the matter said. Gowda’s son and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy were among those present at the meeting, they added.

“We discussed national and Karnataka political issues… Tribals, farmers and the poor aren’t happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising and Rupee’s value is falling,” he said.

“I appeal to youngsters, intellectuals and the media that you have the responsibility to change this country. And it will change,” he added.

The chief minister also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over its pitch for making India a $5-trillion economy, saying China was already a $16-trillion economy.

“We can become a bigger economy than America if the work is done with zeal. It is not about whose government will form, it could be Congress’s government or a government without Congress, I can say that a prosperous India will be formed,” he said.

KCR also warned Modi against “messing with farmers”. “Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the government lost power. Nobody is permanent... When in power, don’t treat farmers unfairly,” he said.

Kumaraswamy, who also addressed the media, said KCR is working for an alternative front.

“KCR is meeting several leaders and visiting various states. He wants to save the country and bring change in the interest of the nation and the poor people… (In the) future days, surprise announcements will be made,” he said.

Gowda said his meeting with KCR was “candid and cordial”. “Hon’ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting,” he tweeted.

As part of his efforts to unite various political parties for a third political alternative against the saffron party and the NDA government, KCR has been meeting chiefs of various regional parties since last year.

On December 14, he met Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in Chennai, followed by meetings with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav and national leaders of the CPI and CPI (M) in Hyderabad in January.

In February this year, KCR met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He also spoke to West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee who appreciated his fight against the Centre.

Last week on May 21, the TRS president met Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. In April, he had led his party’s protest in Delhi in seeking implementation of a one nation-one-foodgrain procurement policy.

Regional parties have also been reaching out to each other to strengthen the possibility of a third front ahead of the 2024 elections.

In February, Stalin had held a phone conversation with Banerjee, who sought a meeting of chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states. Stalin assured his support and said the meeting of CMs could happen out of Delhi.

Meanwhile, KCR’s visit to Bengaluru also comes ahead of next year’s assembly elections in Karnataka, where the opposition is trying to oust the BJP over alleged lack of development and corruption charges against chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka is the only southern state which is ruled by the BJP.