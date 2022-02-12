KCR defends Rahul Gandhi, demands dismissal of Assam CM for controversial comment

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded the immediate dismissal of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making unsavoury remarks about former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi.

“How can the Assam chief minister make such a nasty comment against Rahul Gandhi, asking whether he was born to his father (Rajiv Gandhi) or not? Is it the “dharma” the Prime Minister keeps talking about? Is it the culture of the Bharatiya Janata Party?” KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is called, asked, while addressing a public meeting at Raigiri in Yadadri Bhongir district.

He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi’s father and grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had sacrificed their lives for the country and his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) was the first Prime Minister, who ruled the country for a long time.

“I have nothing do with Rahul Gandhi, but he is a responsible MP and he has every right to question the Narendra Modi government on any issue. How can the Assam chief minister talk like that? I was pained at his comments and I was in tears when he spoke in such a humiliating manner,” he said and demanded that Sarma be immediately sacked from the chief minister’s post.

Accusing the BJP of dividing the nation on communal lines and whipping up religious passions for political gains, the TRS president lashed out at the saffron party for building a controversy on the hijab in Karnataka.

“Bengaluru is known as the Silicon Valley of India, as it is No. 1 in the Information Technology sector, followed by Hyderabad. What is happening in such a city? Innocent girls are being targeted by this mob for practising their religion and the BJP is creating unrest in the city and damaging its reputation. It wants to make the Silicon Valley of India into another Kashmir valley,” he alleged.

He said investments would flow into any state if there was law and order and a peaceful investment climate. “Does anybody invest in strife-torn Afghanistan? If BJP creates similar communal unrest in any part of the country, who will put in money on any industry?” KCR asked.

Taking a dig at the majority-minority divide, KCR pointed out that no country would prosper if the people were divided on religious lines. “In the US, 90 per cent of the people are Christians. It has prospered because it respects all sections of people. Do we need religious fanaticism to divide the nation?” he asked.

Emphasising that Modi and the BJP were selling the Hindu religion for votes, KCR said it was not the culture of India. “Our ancient scriptures – Vedas, Bhagawad Gita, Mahabharata and Ramayana have not taught us this religious hatred,” he said.

The chief minister said the BJP-led NDA government had destroyed the country in the last eight years. “The Modi government has gone mad. It has subjected the farming community to untold hardship by bringing in draconian farm laws. It was only after relentless struggle by the farmers on the borders of Delhi, that the government withdrew the bills, keeping in mind the assembly elections in five states,” he pointed out.

KCR said he had obtained dossiers about the alleged corrupt deeds of the BJP leaders at the Centre. “I will go round the country and tell the people in whatever language they can understand, English, Hindi or Urdu and expose these leaders soon,” he said.

He said he had already spoken to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee a couple of days ago and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery before that. “I also had discussions with Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin. We shall go to any extent and play a bigger role in national politics to get this country rid of communal politics,” he said.

Referring to Modi’s statement in Rajya Sabha on the formation of Telangana state, KCR called upon the people to be wary of the dangerous plans of the BJP. “Telangana and its people will not keep quiet and will go all out to protect their interests,” he said.

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay found fault with KCR for targeting Modi and his party only to divert the people’s attention from his misrule. “If the chief minister is holding a public meeting, he should speak of his government’s welfare schemes. But KCR’s intention is to target BJP in his public meetings,” he said.

Sanjay said that KCR knew that his illegal rule is under scrutiny and thus was playing to the gallery by triggering Telangana’s sentiments. “The fear is clearly visible in his face,” he added.

