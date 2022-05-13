KCR govt allocates prime land to TRS in Hyd, draws Oppn flak

Hyderabad

The Telangana government has allotted 4,935 square yards of prime land in the upscale Banjara Hills in Hyderabad to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the construction of the office of the TRS city wing.

Orders to this effect (GO Ms. No. 47) were issued by chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday evening, triggering protests from the opposition parties.

The chief secretary said the land was allotted to the TRS party office, Hyderabad unit, as per the report of the district collector dated May 9, 2022, and the recommendation made by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) dated May 10, 2022.

The total extent of land allotted to the TRS, Hyderabad, office was 4,935 square yards (a little more than one acre), locarted at NBT Nagar, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, close to the ministers’ quarters. The chief secretary asked the Hyderabad district collector to submit the proposal for alienation of the land.

Though the GO does not mention at what rate the land was allotted to the TRS Hyderabad wing at present, it quoted a previous GO issued in August, 2018, which said the land, not exceeding one acre, would be allocated to the TRS in all the district headquarters at a price of ₹100 per square yard for the construction of party office buildings. The party offices will also be exempted from paying property tax.

The registration value of the land, as per the latest records of the Telangana registration department, at Banjara Hills is ₹64,500 per square yard. However, a real estate developer said on condition of anonymity that the open market value of the land in the area was anywhere between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh per square yard.

Even if one were to go by the official registration value, the cost of the land would be ₹31.83 crore. If one were to take the open market value, the land would cost not less than ₹74 crore. However, the Telangana government allotted the land to the TRS, Hyderabad party office for just ₹4.93 lakh.

“This is atrocious. How can the government allot such a prime piece of land in the posh Banjara Hills area to the TRS office at such a throwaway price? When the poor people ask for double-bedroom houses in the city, the Telangana government said there is no land available in the city and pushed the poor to the outskirts of the city. How could it find one acre of land for the TRS party office building?” Congress Committee spokesman Dasoju Sravan asked.

He pointed out that the Telangana Bhavan, the state headquarters of the TRS, was located just a half-a-kilometre away from the present piece of land allotted to the TRS, Hyderabad unit. “The TRS can as well accommodate its the Hyderabad party wing in the massive Telangana Bhavan, instead of running a commercial venture of television channel in it,” Sravan said.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay said the TRS government could provide double-bedroom flats for at least 1,000 poor people in the land allotted to the TRS Hyderabad office in Banjara Hills. “KCR has officially usurped land worth ₹100 crore in the name of party office at the cost of the poor,” he alleged.

While TRS spokesman Karne Prabhakar could not be reached for comment, a senior TRS leader from Hyderabad said on condition of anonymity that the decision to allot land to the party office was a policy decision of the government approved by the state cabinet in July 2018.

“In other states, too, the governments have allocated piece of lands to the political parties. There is nothing wrong in it. Even the Central government had allocated lands to various parties in Delhi,” the TRS leader said.

The Telangana cabinet in its meeting in July 2018 felt that political parties are very crucial in a democratic setup and so, they needed accommodation. The cabinet, thus, decided to allot land to the political parties for constructing their offices at a nominal cost of ₹100 per square yard.

The Congress has its head office at Gandhi Bhavan, while the BJP has its head office at Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan at Nampally in Hyderabad. Gandhi Bhavan was constructed about 50 years ago by a local nawab, Khan Bahadur Abdul Karim Babukhan, who donated it to the Congress party. The land for the BJP head office was given on 30-year lease by the state government in early 2000.

