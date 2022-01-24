KCR joins ranks with Mamata, Vijayan to protest proposed changes in IAS rules

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing a "strong protest" against proposed changes in service rules of officers belonging to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank.

In his letter, Rao said the proposed amendments militate against the federal structure of the Constitution and will erode the all-India character of such officers. Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, further said that while the current structure provides for concurrence of state governments in the matter of deputation of officers, the latest proposal would unilaterally disturb the same.

The letter said it is clearly a move to exercise indirect control by the central government on officers working in the state. It amounts to interference in the functioning of state governments, targeted harassment of officers, besides impacting accountability of officers towards state governments.

Several other chief ministers, all of them from non-BJP states – West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and her Kerala and Tamil Nadu counterparts Pinaray Vijayan and MK Stalin – have already expressed their opposition in writing to the proposed changes.

