e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / KCR takes part in Yagams to ward of evils, inaugurates Kaleshwaram project reservoir

KCR takes part in Yagams to ward of evils, inaugurates Kaleshwaram project reservoir

KCR said he was going to make a major announcement for the farmers of the state in about a week’s time.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 23:40 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
KCR participated in two Yagams to remove obstacles from the path of state’s development.
KCR participated in two Yagams to remove obstacles from the path of state’s development. (HT Photo)
         

Known for his staunch belief in Hindu Vedic rituals, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday took part in two major ‘havans’ seeking divine intervention to overcome all obstacles in the development of the state and ward off evils plaguing the state like Covid-19 pandemic.

KCR, along with his wife Shobha, arrived at the Kondapochamma temple at Teegul Narsapur village of Jagdevpur block in Siddipet district at 7.45 am and participated in “Chandi Homam.”

The chief minister offered “Poornahuti” indicating the successful completion of the ‘homam’ to appease the goddess, the presiding deity at Kondapochamma temple. The couple also took “Veda Asheervachanam” (blessings) from the Vedic pundits.

Finance minister T Harish Rao, endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy and other TRS leaders accompanied the chief minister.

At around 10 am, KCR went to Kondapochamma Sagar project site, where he welcomed popular Vaishnavaite seer Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Both of them took part in Sudershana Yagam at the pump house and offered “purnahuti” to the deities.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the pump house and switched on the motor that lifted Godavari water into the discharge canal which fills the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir of 15 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) capacity. KCR and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy performed puja (prayers with rituals) for the Godavari river.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Speaking to reporters at Markook in the afternoon, the chief minister said he would soon make an announcement to benefit the farming community in the state, which would be first of its kind in the country.

“Please bear with the suspense for a week. I will make some major announcements for the farmers in the state very soon. The finances have already been worked out and it is going to be unprecedented and unparalleled in the country,” he said.

Stating that the net worth of agriculture production in the state would be a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore per annum, KCR said it was all achieved in a short span of 6 years which no other state could boast of. “We can rightfully say we have achieved Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana) now,” he said.

tags
top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In