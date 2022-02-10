KCR to begin district tours to gear up party for next year’s assembly polls

Following the recent attacks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, chief minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao will be holding public meetings under a series of programmes, starting Friday.

Confined mostly to his palatial bungalow Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad or his farmhouse in Erravelli in Siddipet district, KCR, as the chief minister is called, is going to address a huge public meeting at Jangaon town after inaugurating the newly-built collector’s office complex on Friday.

“We were initially expecting a turnout of around 70,000 people at the public meeting. But Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s unsavoury comments on the formation of Telangana has triggered a huge uproar among the people. We are making arrangements for over 1.30 lakh people, who are eager to listen to KCR’s speech,” state panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao told reporters on Thursday.

Criticising the meetings, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said, “The police are more interested in making arrangements for KCR’s meeting. It is shameful on the part of the police to give permission to the TRS rallies and impose restrictions on the movement of the BJP leaders.” He alleged that the police had kept the BJP leaders in Jangaon under house arrest and not allowed them to call on the party workers, who were injured in the assault by the TRS activists on Wednesday.

KCR will also be touring Yadadri Bhongir district, where he will inaugurate the collector’s office and address a public meeting. It would be followed by a series of meetings in districts, including Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Vikarabad. “The TRS chief is planning to cover all the 33 districts over next three to four months so that he would be regularly seen and heard among the people,” a senior TRS leader familiar with the development said.

For the last few days, KCR has been aggressively attacking the BJP in general and the PM in particular, so as to deny any advantage to the saffron party. “The latest comments made by Modi on the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh to carve out separate Telangana has given a new weapon to the TRS. One can expect a lot of fireworks from KCR in his public meetings in the coming days,” the TRS leader said.

“KCR feels that the TRS should be ahead of all the other parties in preparing for the next assembly elections. Though the polls are scheduled to be held in December 2023, there is a possibility that they might be held two or three months in advance,” the party leader said.

During his tours, KCR will be holding detailed meeting with the local party leaders and also suggest a roadmap for the upcoming assembly elections. He has already appointed party presidents for all the 33 districts and will complete the formation of district and state committees shortly. He would also introduce a series of training programmes for the party cadre at the grassroots level.

As a part of his tours, the CM will also be rolling out a slew of welfare schemes, apart from supervising the implementation of the existing schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu, the TRS leader added.

