KCR, Uddhav to meet amid 3rd front talks

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been rallying opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will meet his Maharashtra counterpart and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on February 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Wednesday said Thackeray called on KCR and invited him to Mumbai for a meeting to deliberate on stepping up the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

“The chief minister reciprocated to the gesture and will be leaving for Mumbai on February 20 morning to discuss various issues with the Maharashtra chief minister,” the official release said.

Thackeray, the release said, also lauded KCR’s efforts to raise his voice against the divisive forces of the nation in order to protect the country and its people.

The Sena chief said his party would extend full support to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president’s fight for the rights of the states, which are being allegedly usurped by the Centre and for denouncing the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government, the release added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“KCR ji, you must continue to fight for the rights of the States and the integrity of the country. Please continue with the same spirit and we will extend our complete support. We will do our part to mobilise all the people of the country in this direction. I invite you to Mumbai and enjoy our hospitality. At the same time, let us discuss the future course of action,” the release quoted Thackeray as telling KCR during the telephone conversation.

A senior Sena functionary said: “Uddhav ji, in his brief conversation, extended support to the Telangana CM’s efforts to unite regional parties to join forces against the Centre. This is in line with what Uddhav ji has been saying in the overreach of the Centre. States have to come together to defend the federal structure of the country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut earlier called KCR’s initiative an important step in the direction of forming a stronger opposition against the BJP-led government. “Developments on the national level have started in regards to 2024 and this is an important step in that direction. The meeting (between the two leaders) will happen soon. Uddhav ji, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) ji, Akhilesh ji, all are in contact with each other,” Raut said.

As part of his efforts to unite various political parties for a third political alternative against the saffron party and the NDA government, KCR on December 14 had met Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in Chennai, followed by meetings with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav and the national leaders of the CPI and CPI (M) in Hyderabad in January.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda had called on KCR and extended support to him in his fight against the saffron party. A CMO spokesperson, quoting Gowda, said the JD (S) would stand by the TRS president, who was fighting “very well” against the alleged communal elements so as to protect the country’s secularism and its diverse culture.

KCR told Gowda that he would visit Bengaluru soon for a personal meeting to discuss the strategy.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Monday also spoke to the TRS president and appreciated his fight against the Centre.

Chiefs of regional parties, too, have been reaching out to each other, strengthening the possibility of a third front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Stalin had held a phone conversation with Banerjee, who sought a meeting of chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states. In a tweet on February 13, Stalin assured his support and said the meeting of CMs could happen out of Delhi.

Following that, KCR said he will soon hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts in this regard.

For the last few days, KCR has been mounting an attack both on the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. He recently lashed out at BJP leaders for allegedly trying to divide the country on communal lines by raking up controversies over the hijab, making unsavoury comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof on surgical strikes and intimidating political rivals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KCR also accused the Modi government of indulging in massive corruption on Rafale deals and allowing those involved in bank frauds to run away from the country, besides adopting anti-farmer policies. He declared that the TRS would play a major role in uniting the anti-BJP political parties.

Political analyst Sriram Karri said KCR was going aggressive against the BJP as he would be facing assembly elections in Telangana in 2023 before the general elections a year later.

“He is attacking the Modi government to prevent the surge of the BJP in Telangana, so that he can retain power for the third consecutive time. If he has any ambitions to pull down the BJP from power, it will not be possible unless he ropes in neutral players like Biju Patnaik and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. And the Congress cannot be ignored, if these regional players have to dethrone Modi,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}