KCR unlikely to receive and see off Modi at Hyderabad airport

Deviating from protocol norms, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to receive and see off Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be coming on a half-day visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy development and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has been nominated as the minister-in waiting to receive and see off the prime minister.

“The chief minister has asked the minister to receive, accompany and see off the prime minister on behalf of the state government. This is the schedule as of now, unless the chief minister changes his mind at the last moment,” an official from Yadav’s office said.

Modi is landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad at 2.15 pm on Saturday and would fly in a helicopter to the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru on the city outskirts to inaugurate the 50th anniversary celebrations of the institution.

He would return to the airport at around 4.30 pm and from there, he would travel by road to Sriramanagaram, the ashram of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, where he would dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Equality,’ the 216-ft statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

The chief minister, however, would be attending the Sri Ramanujacharya statue unveiling ceremony, along with the Prime Minister, according to a CMO spokesperson.

The development comes in the wake of the latest outburst by the chief minister against Modi while reacting to the Union budget at a press conference on Tuesday.

While making serious comments against Modi, KCR, as the chief minister is known, called upon the people of the country to throw the Modi government in Bay of Bengal. He, however, said he would follow the protocol during the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad on February 5.

This is the second time that KCR will not be receiving Modi as per the protocol. On November 28, 2020, too, the chief minister stayed away from Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to inspect the Covid-19 vaccine-making facility at Bharat Biotech in Genome Valley.

The PMO office had informed to the CMO then that KCR won’t have to come to the airport to receive Modi and only five persons including the chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, then Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjannar and Medchal District Collector Shweta Mohanty were allowed to receive the Prime Minister.

On January 13 this year, KCR skipped the video conference convened by Modi with CMs of various states and senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation. Instead, he deputed health minister T Harish Rao and chief secretary Somesh Kumar to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, keeping in view the recent unsavoury incident he had to face in Punjab.

Around 7,000 police personnel, including Central teams, are being deployed as part of the security for Modi’s visit. DGP Mahender Reddy on Friday inspected the airport and the two venues where the Prime Minister would be going to oversee the security arrangements.

At the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the ICRISAT, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. He will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion, the official note from ICRISAT said.

