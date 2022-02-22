KCR vows to fight ‘divisive’ forces, play role in national politics

HYDERABAD: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has vowed to fight against “the divisive, communal forces” and play a role in national politics to bring about a qualitative change in the country’s governance.

“The people of Telangana have blessed me twice in the state elections. Now, I seek their blessings to fight with the divisive and communal forces at the national level. We have developed our state as a Bangaru [golden] Telangana and it is time to transform our country into Bangaru Bharat,” Rao said at a public rally after laying a foundation stone for two irrigation schemes on Monday.

The comments of Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, came a day after he met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday. The meetings are seen as part of Rao’s efforts to forge a front of like-minded parties against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 national elections.

Rao said he would make all-out efforts to develop the country on all fronts. “I wish India would be a stronger country than the US so that American students come to our country for higher studies.”

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao said before nurturing any ambition of playing a role in national politics, KCR should first see that his party wins the next assembly elections. “Everybody knows what had happened to his federal front attempts in the past. The people of Telangana are aware of the political game plans.”

He added there was no significance to KCR’s meetings with Thackeray and Pawar. “[Telangana and Maharashtra] share borders and they can discuss anything of mutual interest.” He accused KCR of meeting “anti-national forces and corrupt leaders” for his selfish interests. He added said such meetings were only to divert the people’s attention from the failures of KCR’s government.

State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy referred to KCR’s meetings in Mumbai and added they were about helping the BJP grow into a more powerful force. He added KCR met leaders of parties supporting the Congress. “Why is he not meeting neutral leaders like [Andhra Pradesh chief minister] Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSR Congress, [his Delhi and Odisha counterparts] Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party and Naveen Patnaik of Biju Janata Dal?”

Reddy said by splitting the anti-BJP votes, KCR was trying to benefit the BJP so that the Telangana chief minister could avoid going to jail for his “scams”. He called KCR’s Mumbai visit a big drama. Reddy added despite all the bragging, other regional parties were not taking Rao seriously.

“While Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar tweeted that they discussed the development of Telangana and Maharasthra on irrigation front, the [ruling] TRS [Telangana Rashtra Samithi] leadership is saying the meetings were to discuss the national politics.”

A day after Pawar and Thackeray met KCR, Shiv Sena and the NCP on Monday said they will not join any front without the Congress.

