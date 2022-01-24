KCR writes to Modi, opposes changes to IAS rules for deputation to Centre

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed strong reservations against the proposed amendments to the All India Services (Cadre) Rules, 1954, by the Centre, seeking to acquire overriding powers to transfer IAS and IPS officers through Central deputation and doing away with the requirement of taking the approval of state governments.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) wrote to the states on January 12 that the Union government proposes to amend Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954.

So far, 10 opposition chief ministers including KCR have opposed the proposed amendment to the rules, even though the Central government has said that the change was proposed to meet shortage of officials in Central departments and ministries.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Telangana chief minister said the proposed amendments were totally against the federal structure of the Indian Constitution, both in letter and spirit. “They will also seriously erode the All-India Service character of the IAS, IPS and IFS. We, therefore, strongly oppose the proposed amendments,” he wrote.

KCR, as the chief minister is called, said considering the criticality of functions discharged by IAS officers in the states, the present rule position and practice provides for concurrence of state governments in the matter of deputation of officers to the Central government.

He said the Central Government assuming the power to take officers on deputation without concurrence of the officers or state governments concerned is a dangerous move which is against the Constitutional framework and spirit of cooperative federalism.

“If the proposed amendments are effected by the Centre, the state governments would be reduced to insignificant entities,” he said.

Pointing out that the proposal is clearly a move to exercise indirect control by the Central government on officers working in the states, the chief minister said it amounted to interfering in the functioning of the state governments, targeted harassment of officers and their demoralisation, besides impacting accountability of officers to the state governments.

KCR said the amendments were nothing but amending the Constitution of India relating to Centre-State relations. “Instead of such a backdoor method of amending the AIS Rules, Govt. of India should muster courage to amend the provisions by the Parliament,” he said.

He further said the proposal showed scant regard for the administrative exigencies and requirements of the states. They threaten the spirit of mutual adjustment and accommodation between states and Central governments in the matter of shared All-India Services and will further strain the Centre-State relationship.

“I demand that the Centre cease and desist from the proposed amendments in the interest of administrative fairness and federal polity of our constitution,” KCR added.

