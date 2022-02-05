KCR's party says receiving PM not binding after his residence said CM was unwell

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Saturday said PM Modi was in Telangana in a private visit and according to the protocol issued by the Union home ministry it is not mandatory for the chief minister to receive the Prime Minister. The BJP should the cheap and misleading tactics, the party's official Twitter handle posted after KCR's absence at PM Modi's two events in Hyderabad evoked criticism from the BJP.

The BJP criticised KCR's decision to stay away from receiving PM Modi at the airport as "idiotic and shameful" and said the chief minister has been regularly insulting the Constitution. The reference to the Constitution came as in his post Budget address in which, KCR tore into the BJP government and called for a new constitution. Tearing into the BJP government, KCR said the country needs a third alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha election for which he said he was already in talks with the Shiv Sena.

BJP questions KCR's ‘illness’ as Telangana CM skips PM Modi event

Following his strong criticism of PM Modi, came PM Modi's half-day visit to Telangana in which KCR was nowhere seen. A day before PM Modi's visit, the CMO issued a statement in which it was said that Talasani Srinivas Yadav was nominated as the Minister-in-Waiting to receive and see off the Prime Minister.

Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao’s official residence told news agency PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he “is suffering from fever”.

KCR's absence triggered a row with Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar saying that it is evident that KCR does not want to show his face to PM Modi after what he said. “It is very much evident that the chief minister does not want to show his face to the Prime Minister, as the entire country was abhorring his filthy abuses hurled at the latter. Mr KCR, Is this your culture? You claim to have read 80,000 books. Is it what you have learnt from them?" the BJP leader said.

PM Modi inaugurated the 50th year celebration of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics). Then he unveiled the 216 feet Statue of Equality at Muchintal in Shamshabad.