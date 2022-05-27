Keep stadia open till 10pm to allow athletes more time for practice: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed all sports facilities under the Delhi government to remain open for sportspersons till 10pm to allow athletes more time for practice.

“It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10pm so that the sportsperson can use them,” Kejriwal told reporters on Thursday.

The move came after The Indian Express reported athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual for bureaucrat Sanjeev Khirwar to walk his dog at the facility. The report went viral on social media and triggered outrage even as Khirwar rejected the allegation as “absolutely incorrect”.

HT has reached out to Khirwar for a comment but he was yet to respond. Khirwar, a 1994 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, is currently principal secretary (revenue) and also principal secretary urban development department.

Tagging the report, Sisodia tweeted: “News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late night. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm.”

Both coaches and sportspersons said on Thursday that they were facing problems due to early closure of the sports facility.

Rakesh Yadav, an athletics coach, said that the Thyagraj stadium was closed for athletes. “The Thyagraj Stadium is closed for Delhi state and national-level athletes. We have spoken to the administrator so many times but they allow only school children. There is no place for Delhi state athletes to train.”

He said after the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium opened last year in August, they were told to train there. “I train around 15 athletes and after much pleading they gave only one hour before the state meet in September,” said Yadav, who also trains his athletes at the JLN Stadium.

Bipin Kumar, another athletics coach, complained to crowding at the JLN stadium. “I train around 30 athletes and several of them have won medals at the state and national level. If you don’t allow your own state athletes to train, where will they go? We have no choice but to take our trainees to JLN stadium but since there is one track, there is a lot of rush there,” he said.

Rohit Kumar, 21, Khelo India University bronze medallist in 5000metres said that only a limited number of athletes were allowed and that too for an hour in the morning. “Before the Delhi state meet last year in September, after much request we were given permission to train on the synthetic track for only an hour in the morning. Only a few athletes are allowed and that too for a fixed time period. You can’t even warm up in one hour. We are not allowed to use the gym too,” said Kumar, who has qualified for the World University Games in Chengdu which has now been postponed.

A long distance runner (5km and 10km), who asked not to be named said, that athletes were asked to leave Thyagraj stadium by 7pm. “We are charged ₹300 per month to train at Thyagraj but despite that we are not given time and it is a hassle to enter the stadium,” he said.

An official who is aware of the matter said that the government is looking into the matter and will examine feedback from all its facilities and ensure they are available for the athletes.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and sought removal of Khirwar. He also claimed that the sports stadiums in Delhi are in a bad shape.