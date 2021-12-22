Keeping up with UP | An emotional Amethi welcomes Rahul. But 2024 won't be easy

This story may be political history, but it is political history that informs the present, confirms shifts in the mind of voters, captures the change in aspiration, and is a marker of what forms the backbone of a successful election campaign. The history of Amethi may tell us the tale of the deep emotional bond the Gandhi's have with the area, but what it now also shows is that despite a return to Amethi this week by Rahul Gandhi, there is doubt whether just an emotional connect is now enough.

17 years ago in 2004, Congress President Sonia Gandhi was looking for a safe seat for her son's grand debut in electoral politics. She opted for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, chosen also by her mother-in-law and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her son Sanjay Gandhi in 1980 for his maiden election to the Lok Sabha.

While Sanjay's tragically died in a plane crash in New Delhi on June 23, 1980, his elder brother and Sonia’s husband Rajiv Gandhi contested polls from this constituency too in 1984, 1989 and 1991 after reluctantly agreeing to enter politics after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Rajiv too assassinated in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. As Sonia mourned her husband’s death, family friend Satish Sharma preserved the constituency for the Gandhis, winning the 1991 by-polls and the 1996 general elections.

The seat then went to the Bhartiya Janata Party in 1998 when it fielded Sanjaya Sinh, son of Raja Rananjay Singh of Amethi, also a one-time confidante of both Sanjay and Rajiv Gandhi. After he had a falling out with Rajiv Gandhi, Sinh joined Janata Dal and thereafter the BJP.

But when current Congress president Sonia Gandhi entered politics in 1997, she too contested her first election from Amethi in 1999.

Thus, the people of Amethi have literally launched four Gandhis – Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi- into electoral politics while also sharing their grief one tragic death in the family after another. What Amethi has also done is seen Rahul Gandhi grow from a child to an adult, as the family often accompanied the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during his frequent visits to the constituency.

It was Amethi therefore that was the sure-shot seat for the launch of Gandhi scion Rahul. Sonia moved to Rae Bareli after relinquishing Amethi and has never looked back. She has won all the Lok Sabha elections since 2004 from Rae Bareli c which first elected the Congress in 1952.

The electoral journey of the Gandhis remained smooth in their fiefdoms till the 2012 assembly elections when the first alarm bells began ringing. Despite Priyanka Gandhi’s whirlwind tour of all 10 assembly segments of the two parliamentary constituencies, the Congress lost in eight.

Then in 2014, the BJP decided to challenge the Gandhi's in their own bastions and put their might behind firebrand leader Smriti Irani, a known face in every home because of her successful career in Indian television. Though Rahul retained the seat, his victory margins plummeted- from 370198 votes in 2009 to 107903 in 2014 despite the fact that there was a friendly government in the state headed by Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. In fact, the founder president of SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav even took credit for helping Rahul win.

The 2017 assembly elections again saw damage for the Congress. As the BJP swept the state, BJP President Amit Shah said, “Of ten seats, we won six, four of five in Amethi, with big margins. It makes us happy as we did not perform well here in 2014. But from now on, the politics of the state will take a new direction in UP.”

The BJP’s main target was Amethi, a constituency created in 1967, represented by the Congress for 44 years and Gandhis for 28 years. What helped the change was a yearning for development, and the diminishing significance of the Congress in UP's political hierarchy.

Not that the Gandhis had not made attempts to deliver. Rajiv turned Amethi’s Jagdishpur into an industrial area while Rae Bareli with a chain of schools, colleges and industries remained the most favoured district till the Congress remained in power.

But after the Congress lost in the state in 1989 vendetta politics meant that successive governments neglected the area to such an extent that industries began to shut down while land for projects was denied. Though Congress ruled the centre from 2004 to 2014, it did not flex its muscles enough to get the support of parties ruling at the state level to get its affairs in its bastions in order.

Today when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about double engine government, there is some concurrence that the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli show. Politically too, even after she became Union minister, Smriti Irani continued her connection with Amethi. To cut into the people's affections for Rahul, she often chided people who called her ‘Madam’. "I am ‘Didi’ for the people of Amethi,” Irani would say.

In 2019, as the BJP pulled out all stops to win the seat, Rahul opted for a second constituency, Wayanad in Kerala. This too, however, was not a first for the Gandhi family. Both Indira and Sonia Gandhi had contested from two seats in the past, with Sonia contesting from Bellary too in 1999, and Indira Gandhi contesting from Medak in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the 1980 polls. As 92-year-old ON Bhargawa of Rae Bareli explained, ‘Indira could not digest her 1977 defeat here. She wanted people of her constituency to realise their blunder of defeating her.’

But those were the good old days of the Congress and people saw Indira returning to power as the Janata Party crumbled. Rahul Gandhi though, is riding choppy waters. On December 18, when he returned home for the first time since defeat, he reiterated the words his mother had uttered in Rae Bareli in 2002, ‘‘I am here to continue that atoot rishta with you’.

But his party is struggling to retain its identity as the primary opposition to the BJP in the national discourse, and a victory in Amethi will be directly linked to the party's health. If Rahul is heading a party that can win at the time, he will find support, but riding a sinking boat may be another bridge too far for Amethi.

There is speculation that the siblings are planning to contest both constituencies to retain their hold in the state with some Congressmen even of the opinion that Priyanka Gandhi may contest the assembly elections from Rae Bareli to test the waters.

But emotions alone may not be enough, in a changing landscape where the Congress flag has been replaced by saffron in the political landscape. Even in their own bastions, it is clearly no longer a cakewalk.