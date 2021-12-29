Keeping up with UP | Night curfews, day rallies. Will this stop the Covid surge?

Ahead of the New Year festivities, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed night curfew across the state from Christmas Day to check a surge of Covid-19 cases across the state. The restrictions were enforced from 11 pm to 5 am to check super spreader social gatherings.

December 25 is also a special day for the Bhartiya Janata Party as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Despite the night curfew, Christmas celebrations continued till midnight in Lucknow right under the nose of the government. But the highlight of the day was Vajpayee's birthday. The sunny morning saw a massive gathering of students at a stadium in the state capital where chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed digital devices like smartphones and tablets

Technically, the congregation did not violate any rules as there is no ban on the assembly of people. But risks from the new variant were thrown to the wind with thousands of students arriving from colleges all across the state to attend the function. Any adherence to Covid 19 protocols was near impossible.

This is the conundrum that the ruling party faces as it faces a high stakes election in a few months. Notwithstanding poll compulsions, the pertinent question remains: Can night curfew check an Omicron surge if crowded rallies are organized during the day?

Ironically, before leaving for public functions, the chief minister issues directives on a daily basis to ensure strict adherence to Covid 19 protocols, but like the function on Christmas day, was blind to them at his own rally.

Recently, even the Allahabad High Court had in advice to the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India, suggested the banning political rallies and deferment of polls. The government is aware of the risk as Omicron is highly transmissible. A concerned Prime Minister has been reviewing the situation even as the Election Commission is on a tour of the five poll-bound states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur.

On December 27, the Health Ministry also held a meeting with the officials of these states advising them to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and ramp up vaccinations. However, neither the Election Commission nor the ECI has issued any guidelines for public rallies. The question is how, if at all, can norms be ensured in rallies and roadshows with their typically high numbers?

The fear of a Covid-19 surge is palpable in Uttar Pradesh with the stakes of all the political parties in the fray incredibly high. It is not surprising then that election activities have also picked up pace, with the Prime Minister leading from the front for the BJP.

Underlining the incongruity, BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi broke ranks as he tweeted on Monday, “Raat mein curfew lagana aur din mein rallies mein lakhon logon ko bulana- yeh samanya janmanas ki samajh se pare hai (Curfew at night, rallies during the day. This is beyond the comprehension of the common man).” He further said, “We must honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power.”

The opposition is not far behind. While Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has already done eight phases of his Vijay Rath Yatra in different parts of the state, the Congress has been organising marathons with their slogan “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” with these events drawing good crowds.

It is clear that at these political rallies and functions, while leaders have the luxury of adhering to Covid 19 protocols, wearing masks and social distancing on stage, the crowds below do not. In the process, it is people who are more vulnerable than politicians.

In West Bengal, which went to the polls during the second wave of Covid 19, stricter restrictions on rallies came at the fag end of the elections, after six of eight phases were over. The Election Commission, acting on court directives, had cancelled all rallies, allowing meetings with a 500 attendee limit. By then though, the virus had spread.

There are some that rationalize the night curfew, but business as usual during the day policy, which largely centre around two arguments. The first, that night curfews reduce social gatherings and consequently have some effect on the speed of spread, and secondly, that the demands of the economy are such that shutters of business establishments must remain open as long as possible.

However, even during the deadly second wave, the union health secretary, in a missive to the Maharashtra government, had pointed out that night curfews and weekend lockdowns had very limited impact on containing transmission and effective tools to suppress the spread of the virus were strict adherence to Covid protocols, containment zone strategies and testing and tracing.

So, should the Election Commission defer polls? Or should it ban rallies? Can there be any substitute for rallies? Can technology help? Is every party ready with their social media apparatus? These are some of the questions that confront both policymakers and political parties in the coming months. If Covid is here to stay, the electoral process will likely have to continue, as our lives must, and feasible, sustainable solutions found. Unfortunately then, what Omicron might do, is deprive voters of a real political dangal in UP.