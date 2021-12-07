Keeping up with UP | Priyanka, Mayawati and their emotive battle cries

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron highlights important issues related to the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh .

That’s the story of the two women in UP this election: a mellowed and perhaps not very relevant four-time chief minister Mayawati, and an energised (but also not very relevant) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Though she has lost much of her aura today, Mayawati still believes that her party was bringing forth a silent revolution and claims that the BSP was a symbol of Bahujan Samaj’s dignity. Mayawati, in the opinion of intellectuals, has acquired such a standing in Indian politics where people may criticise her, even condemn her, but nobody can ignore her. Ironically, her supporters disagree.

Mayawati, as chief minister, sacked officials from the public dais, forced them to queue up to meet her, take off their shoes while entering her drawing room, and kept coalition partners such as the Samajwadi Party in 1993 and thereafter Bhartiya Janata Party on the tenterhooks in 1995 and 2002. She dropped or demoted her ministers and made them send in their resignations before they were even sworn in.

Till 2007, she was known for her fearlessness and fiery temper. She did not mince words in taking on her critics. In a tit for tat, she publicly exchanged abuses with late Samajwadi Party leader Ram Saran Das, calling each other ‘ goondi ’ and ‘ goonda ’.

In 2012, the same Dalits were an unhappy lot. When asked why, they said their ‘ behenji ’ had mellowed and befriended castes that had oppressed them. They were referring to the Sarva Samaj slogan of Mayawati, who was also appealing to Brahmins to broaden her base.

In 2007, Dalits in a village in West UP celebrated the victory of their ‘ behenji ’, their strong woman, who formed the government on her own. Before that, she had been chief minister of the state thrice but always supported by either the SP or the BJP.

Congress leader Zishan Haider says, “Priyanka Gandhi always had a head start over the opposition in taking on the government by reaching scenes of crime first. In fact, she has dodged police, taken a ride on bikes, even walked several kilometres to reach her destination. This compelled the state government to (finally) grant (her) permission, in Agra, Hathras, and Lakhimpur Kheri.”

But in recent months, her courage and tenacity have even turned the heads of her detractors who admit, “Priyanka Gandhi is drawing attention but the party may not make any electoral gains from this.” In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh, the party ended up with a vote share of 6.31% and one seat’ (Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli) and in the 2017 state elections which it fought in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, it had a vote share of 6.25%, and 7 seats( out of 114 it had contested) to show for its efforts.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her political debut in January 2019 after she was appointed the party’s national general secretary in charge of East UP, the stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. However, her campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls lacked both vigour and a clear agenda.

But both also face political challenges: Gandhi Vadra faces the gigantic task of rebuilding the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, and Mayawati has to revive her party’s fortunes that have seen a sharp dip in the nine years that she has been out of power.

And while Gandhi Vadra is yet to mobilise the support of women, there was, back in her day, a virtual craze for Mayawati in her community. It was women who led her poll campaign in the field.

While Gandhi Vadra’s aim seems to be to mobilise the support of women in general, Mayawati’s focus is on the Dalit community as a whole.

Though similar in tone and tenor, there is a sharp difference in the political intent of Mayawati and Gandhi Vadra’s politically loaded statements “I am a woman, I can fight’ and “I am daughter of a Dalit” both have political overtones.

BSP leaders claim that the words had such an impact on audiences that they thronged party meetings primarily to hear her say it again. Women saw their dreams of social empowerment coming true and imitated her style.

The more Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati responded to her political adversaries with “ Kyonki ki main Dalit ki beti hoon ”, the more it energised her constituency of Dalits simply because it brought back the painful memories of their oppression by the upper castes. The emotive words became her powerful (and polarising) slogan.

Interestingly, her outburst instantly reminded the public of a similar emotional outburst by yet another woman leader in the 1990s that became a rallying point for Dalits of the country.

Today, “ main ladki hoon ” has become a popular tagline in the Congress campaign posters, also fitting in well with Gandhi Vadra’s promise that the Congress would field women in 40% of the constituencies in which it contests.

Priyanka was confronting the police preventing her from meeting the families of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

When Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra angrily told the police holding her up outside Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, : “show me the warrant — main ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon ,” not many in the party imagined it would soon become the catchphrase for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

When Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra angrily told the police holding her up outside Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, : “show me the warrant — main ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon,” not many in the party imagined it would soon become the catchphrase for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka was confronting the police preventing her from meeting the families of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Today, “main ladki hoon” has become a popular tagline in the Congress campaign posters, also fitting in well with Gandhi Vadra’s promise that the Congress would field women in 40% of the constituencies in which it contests.

Interestingly, her outburst instantly reminded the public of a similar emotional outburst by yet another woman leader in the 1990s that became a rallying point for Dalits of the country.

The more Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati responded to her political adversaries with “Kyonki ki main Dalit ki beti hoon”, the more it energised her constituency of Dalits simply because it brought back the painful memories of their oppression by the upper castes. The emotive words became her powerful (and polarising) slogan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSP leaders claim that the words had such an impact on audiences that they thronged party meetings primarily to hear her say it again. Women saw their dreams of social empowerment coming true and imitated her style.

Though similar in tone and tenor, there is a sharp difference in the political intent of Mayawati and Gandhi Vadra’s politically loaded statements “I am a woman, I can fight’ and “I am daughter of a Dalit” both have political overtones.

While Gandhi Vadra’s aim seems to be to mobilise the support of women in general, Mayawati’s focus is on the Dalit community as a whole.

And while Gandhi Vadra is yet to mobilise the support of women, there was, back in her day, a virtual craze for Mayawati in her community. It was women who led her poll campaign in the field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But both also face political challenges: Gandhi Vadra faces the gigantic task of rebuilding the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh, and Mayawati has to revive her party’s fortunes that have seen a sharp dip in the nine years that she has been out of power.

Priyanka’s Style Statement

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her political debut in January 2019 after she was appointed the party’s national general secretary in charge of East UP, the stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. However, her campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls lacked both vigour and a clear agenda.

But in recent months, her courage and tenacity have even turned the heads of her detractors who admit, “Priyanka Gandhi is drawing attention but the party may not make any electoral gains from this.” In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh, the party ended up with a vote share of 6.31% and one seat’ (Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli) and in the 2017 state elections which it fought in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, it had a vote share of 6.25%, and 7 seats( out of 114 it had contested) to show for its efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some have drawn obvious parallels with her grandmother and late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Congress leader Zishan Haider says, “Priyanka Gandhi always had a head start over the opposition in taking on the government by reaching scenes of crime first. In fact, she has dodged police, taken a ride on bikes, even walked several kilometres to reach her destination. This compelled the state government to (finally) grant (her) permission, in Agra, Hathras, and Lakhimpur Kheri.”

Power gave more power to her words

In 2007, Dalits in a village in West UP celebrated the victory of their ‘behenji’, their strong woman, who formed the government on her own. Before that, she had been chief minister of the state thrice but always supported by either the SP or the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2012, the same Dalits were an unhappy lot. When asked why, they said their ‘behenji’ had mellowed and befriended castes that had oppressed them. They were referring to the Sarva Samaj slogan of Mayawati, who was also appealing to Brahmins to broaden her base.

Till 2007, she was known for her fearlessness and fiery temper. She did not mince words in taking on her critics. In a tit for tat, she publicly exchanged abuses with late Samajwadi Party leader Ram Saran Das, calling each other ‘goondi’ and ‘goonda’.

Mayawati, as chief minister, sacked officials from the public dais, forced them to queue up to meet her, take off their shoes while entering her drawing room, and kept coalition partners such as the Samajwadi Party in 1993 and thereafter Bhartiya Janata Party on the tenterhooks in 1995 and 2002. She dropped or demoted her ministers and made them send in their resignations before they were even sworn in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though she has lost much of her aura today, Mayawati still believes that her party was bringing forth a silent revolution and claims that the BSP was a symbol of Bahujan Samaj’s dignity. Mayawati, in the opinion of intellectuals, has acquired such a standing in Indian politics where people may criticise her, even condemn her, but nobody can ignore her. Ironically, her supporters disagree.

That’s the story of the two women in UP this election: a mellowed and perhaps not very relevant four-time chief minister Mayawati, and an energised (but also not very relevant) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron highlights important issues related to the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh.