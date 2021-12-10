Keeping up with UP | The question of West Uttar Pradesh

As the farmers return home after spending a painful (but fruitful) 14 months on the borders of Delhi, it’s time for realpolitik. Their return has been made possible by a retreat by the Union government on almost all fronts – the farm laws which set off the protests have been repealed; codification and expansion of the minimum support price regime are on the table (and will, at the least, be discussed); all criminal cases related to the protests will be withdrawn; and the kin of farmers who died during the protests will be compensated.

With barely a few months before the election in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will use every trick in its poll book to salvage its position even as the opposition — mainly the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) —tries to ensure that farmers remain angry enough to vote the government out of power.

The BJP would appear to be banking on the adage about time being the best healer even as the opposition hopes that the farmers do not forget the trials, tribulations and sacrifices of the past 14 months.

The poll results of 120-odd assembly seats will depend on how this see-saw of emotions plays out in West UP, which many believe, may well decide the overall fate of the political parties.

The 2022 elections are crucial for both the ruling party, which has not lost an election in UP since the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut swept the 2014 general elections in the state, and for the opposition – a defeat may render them irrelevant; worse, some may even not survive.

The BJP did not only win the subsequent elections —the 2017 state assembly and the 2019 general elections — but also improved its vote share.

The BJP, along with its allies, polled 42.30% of the votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party mustered 19.60% and 22.20% of votes, respectively.

Three years later in 2017, the BJP independently polled 39.67% votes while the BSP and the SP were at 22.23 and 21.82%. The SP contested fewer seats in 2017, when it fought the elections in partnership with the Congress.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP managed 49.98% of votes with the BSP and the SP, which were part of an alliance, ending with 19.43 and 18.11% of votes respectively.

UP is a state that isn’t in the habit of voting back governments, but this time, there is greater anger against the central government and less with the state government, because of the arbitrary manner in which the farm laws were passed, and then withdrawn. The Modi factor will be a bit weak in West UP, analysts say.

The communal riots of 2013 in West UP, are believed to have polarized the electorate; it also boosted the political standing of Yogi Adityanath, then an MP. The farm protests may have united Hindu and Muslim farmers in the region and consolidated the agrarian vote bank but the BJP believes there are many things working for it.

A senior BJP leader from Meerut, Laxmikant Bajpai rattles these off: the so-called double engine (as the party likes to call it) of the same party being in power in the state and in the centre, which helps the cause of development; the PM’s magnanimity in withdrawing the three farm laws; and Yogi’s track record when it comes to governance and law and order.

As for the unified farm vote, the big question now is whether, with the end of the protests, it will remain unified. Or will it, like it has in the past, fragment along caste and community?

Bajpai insists the farmer’s issue will not impact their performance by more than 10%.

While Muslims account for 8-45% of the vote in almost all constituencies, Jats, Jatavs, and Gujars are three important vote blocs with their clear political choices – Jats remained with the RLD till the 2014 general polls, Jatavs with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Gujars with the BJP. The other prominent castes are Brahmins, Rajputs, Sainis, Kashyaps, and Prajapatis.

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik, a Jat leader from West UP, who was open in his opposition of the three farms laws sounds a content man today.

“I wish the central government had taken this decision much earlier. Bitterness against the government may not break completely, but the situation will improve,” he said.

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi, once a close associate of SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, believes the remnant of the anger felt by farmers could cost the BJP 20-25 seats, not enough to make it lose.

Gram Pradhan Jagdish Singh of Chabria village in Meerut believes the anger will subside by 50%.

“If the farmers’ issue becomes silent, the farmers will once again acquire their caste — Jat or Gujar, Thakur or Brahmin. Then, the election will be decided by caste equations.”

But the SP and the RLD, which have formed an alliance, and also finalised partnerships with smaller parties, are buoyed by the presence of all castes and communities in their rallies, and confident of sweeping west UP. They believe their success depends on picking the right candidates and ensuring the election does not turn communal.

With the UP election likely to be held in phases – the last assembly elections were held in seven phases– it will be interesting to see when Western Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls. In 2017, they started from the west.

As the pendulum swings, both the BJP and the SP-RLD combine will remain on tenterhooks.

