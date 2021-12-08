Keeping up with UP | Why a multi-cornered contest suits the BJP

Watching a public rally of the national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav on television in mid-November, an officer in the Chief Minister’s Office quipped, “We don’t understand why the media is giving so much coverage to him while ignoring the national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati. It will be she who will actually be fighting the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Elections in the state are due early next year.

When told how Akhilesh was drawing good crowds while Mayawati was yet to hit the road, the officer said nonchalantly, “Mayawati has a committed vote bank. The media always underestimates her.”

The officer went on to share his assessment of the poll scenario, which was quite contrary to what surveys have shown thus far. According to them, an assessment also shared by long-time UP watchers, the state seems to be headed for a bi-polar election instead of a multi-cornered contest for every seat (as the officer hypothesized).

If the officer continues to hold on to this theory, it is because elections in Uttar Pradesh have generally been multi-cornered with four major parties, BJP, SP, BSP and the Congress, fighting for every seat and smaller caste-based groups like Rashtriya Lok Dal ( RLD), Apna Dal, Nishad Party and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party displaying clout in their respective regions.

Pre-poll alliances between the main parties have rarely worked; the SP and the Congress came together for the 2017 assembly polls and the SP and the BSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Their failures sparked a bitter blame game between the partners.

In the 1990s, the historical alliance between the SP and the BSP for the 1993 assembly elections did taste victory only for the partnership to break up in 1995. The BSP-Congress alliance for the 1996 assembly polls not only failed to muster a majority but also created a credibility crisis when the BSP dumped its pre-poll partner six months later to form the government with the BJP, its main rival. Alliances, then, have not always won elections or formed stable governments.

A multi-cornered contest suits the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, which is leaving no stone unturned to win the polls, and it is this they believe that will have a direct bearing on the general election in 2024.

People associated with the chief minister and the BJP are of the view that the focus on Akhilesh Yadav comes from various pre-poll surveys that show the SP in the second position by share and the BSP, a distant third.

“Though these poll assessments are projecting the BSP at third position, the importance of Mayawati in UP elections has not gone down. She can still prove to be the dark horse. The ongoing tussle between Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav will benefit Mayawati. She is trying to retain her Dalit and Brahmin base and needs Muslim support,” said one of these people, who believes the polls will be at least “triangular” and the BSP will come ahead of the SP in the elections.

That will work just fine for the BJP, although it doesn’t really matter according to BJP leader Vijay Pathak who said, “How does it matter whether the contest is bi-polar or multi-cornered when the BJP is starting with a base vote of 50% (the BJP and its ally had polled 51% of the votes in 2019). Second, voters have given a decisive vote in the past three elections—2007, 2012 and 2017 and the pattern will continue, in favour of the BJP in 2022. Third, even when the SP-BSP came together for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP independently polled 49.98% votes. Can Akhilesh go beyond 35 per cent vote?”

Bi-polar Vs Multi-cornered

Still, it can’t be ignored that a multi-cornered contest works even more to the advantage of the ruling party. And three of the four main contenders will be fighting each other as much as they are the BJP. Author and political analyst Professor Badri Narayan says, “By all accounts, a multi-cornered contest will suit the BJP, though, as of now, it enjoys only a slight edge. The SP is consolidating its position as some burning issues are dominating the BJP’s Hindutva card. One has to see if the BJP can use Mathura temple issue to dilute anger and frustration among the masses.” His reference is to a strong streak of anti-incumbency that exists in the state.

Another political analyst and founder of C-Voter Yashwant Deshmukh says, “As of now we can clearly see the bipolarity of the polls increasing. When the SP-BSP allied together in 2019, they were at par in their vote strengths. But they separated with the scales tilted in favour of the SP.”

According to Deshmukh, some glimpses of what happened in West Bengal are visible in Uttar Pradesh, with Muslims gravitating towards the SP for two reasons. “The SP is a safer bet as it will not strike a deal with the BJP ever; second, there is trust deficit with Mayawati. This is not a good sign as the BJP will want to see Mayawati fly and take away a slice of Muslim votes. She can also provide a parking slot for the disgruntled Brahmins who will then not go with the SP.”

It’s the same old theory of the fragmentation of opposition votes. This is also why the BJP would like some of the votes to go to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Both Mayawati and AIMIM’s fiery chief Asaduddin Owaisi can take away some Muslim votes.

Indeed, BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj has told anyone who cares to listen that Owaisi helped the BJP’s cause in Bihar in 2020 and will also help in Uttar Pradesh. The numbers show that he may not be far off the mark. In 2017, around 20 Muslim candidates in constituencies dominated by Muslims lost to BJP candidates with the SP, BSP, and AIMIM splitting votes.

The Shiv Sena has actually attacked AIMIM chief Owaisi saying that he is acting as a “behind the scenes facilitator” for the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country.

Amongst the three opposition parties, the SP has had a head start over the others in stitching alliances to solidify its position amongst OBCs, galvanizing the party cadre and embarking on a statewide campaign. Though there are many experts who feel it is too little and too late to take on the mighty BJP, the party has emerged as a front runner among the opposition, attracting the anti-incumbency votes besides strengthening its own support base.

But Akhilesh Yadav has to ensure he maintains the tempo and holds ground, and hope that the election ends up being bi-polar.

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron highlights important issues related to the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh.