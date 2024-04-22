New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Tihar jail administration of issuing a false and misleading statement about his diabetic condition under political pressure and said he has been asking for insulin every day. Kejriwal accuses Tihar of issuing false report on insulin need, court orders AIIMS to examine him

Meanwhile, a city court directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels. It said the home-cooked food that the Aam Aadmi Party convener was consuming was different from the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor in the presence of his wife.

The chief minister had alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels.

Earlier in the day, in a letter to the jail superintendent on Monday, Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar prison, rejected the jail administration's claim that the issue of insulin was never raised by him in his consultations with the doctors.

His letter comes a day after the Tihar jail issued a statement stating they had arranged his video conference with senior specialists from AIIMS during which neither "the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors".

The A has accused the Tihar administration of denying insulin to Kejriwal who suffers from diabetes. The party has also alleged a "conspiracy" to "kill" him.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has alleged that the A leaders' "only political hope" was to "create public sympathy" over the health of Kejriwal in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

"No doubt Arvind Kejriwal is a diabetic but his sugar is under control in jail as he didn't raise demand for insulin in the video consultation with the doctors of AIIMS," he said.

In the letter to the jail administration, the chief minister said he has raised the issue of insulin for 10 days, every day, multiple times.

"I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day between 250-320," he said in his letter.

"I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?" Kejriwal asked.

The chief minister alleged that the Tihar administration issued a "false and misleading" statement under "political pressure".

The Tihar administration, in the statement on Sunday, said senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Kejriwal during the video call on April 20.

"After a 40-minute detailed consultation, Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly," a jail official had said.

The video conference was organised by the Tihar Jail administration on a request by the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal. Apart from a senior specialist from the hospital, medical officers of the Tihar jail were also on the call.

The Enforcement Directorate had claimed on Friday that the A leader was consuming sugar-laden food like mangoes and sweets on a regular basis to create grounds for medical bail. Kejriwal responded sharply, accusing the central anti-money laundering agency of acting "petty" and "politicising" what he ate.

The court on Monday ordered all necessary medical treatment to be provided to Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The court ordered the AIIMS director to constitute a medical board comprising endocrinologist or diabetologist to examine Kejriwal.

The board will decide whether he should be administered insulin and also take a call on the diet and exercise plan he needs to follow, the court said. It said there shall be no deviations from the diet plan prescribed by the medical board.

In its order, the court said the detailed list of food he consumes "categorically shows that the food items which are being provided as home cooked food, are quite different from the diet prescribed by his own doctor".

The court also responded to a nonchalant remark by Kejriwal's lawyer that "aam aadmi aam nahi khayega to kya mushroom khayega". The judge said mushrooms had been prescribed by Kejriwal's own doctor, whereas there was no specific recommendation for eating mangoes.

"This court is also unable to fathom as to why the family of the applicant has been sending various articles against his medically prescribed diet i.e. mango, sweets, aloo puri, etc.," the judge said.

The court said it was apparent that the jail authorities have a well-developed infrastructure for providing requisite health care to the inmates.

"This court also finds itself in agreement with the submissions that the applicant cannot be treated differently from other inmates as laws/ jail manual must apply equally to all," the judge said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court listed for hearing on May 15 Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the ED. PTI VIT SLB UK BUN BUN KSS KSS

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.