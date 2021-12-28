Kejriwal condemns ‘police brutality’ on resident doctors, urges PM to resolve crisis

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the alleged police brutality on protesting resident doctors in the national capital a day ago and urging him to listen to their demands.

The resident doctors from several government-run hospitals across Delhi have intensified their protest over a delay in the NEET-PG counselling process and met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier in the day.

In the letter, Kejriwal said doctors should be in hospitals and not on the streets as he urged the government to find a solution to their demands at the earliest.

“Amid rising concerns of the Omicron variant, the doctors of the central government hospitals are protesting on roads. It is very disheartening to see that they were being mistreated by the police while protesting,” Kejriwal said in the letter.

“The delay in the counselling is affecting the future of the students. Many doctors lost their lives on the line of duty and it's our duty to listen to their demands,” he added.

Several resident doctors across Delhi have been protesting since November 27 against the delay in NEET-PG counselling process which has been put on halt due to the outcome of a batch of petitions being heard by the Supreme Court over economic reservations.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), one of the groups leading the agitation, has called for a complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

On November 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to Modi urging him to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower in the wake of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections.